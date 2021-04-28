Global Autonomous Delivery Robots Market 2021: Future Demand Status, Revenue and Share, Comprehensive study by Key Players, and Opportunities Forecast to 2026

Global “Autonomous Delivery Robots Market” research report contains a comprehensive analysis of industry dynamics, supply and demand scenarios, quantifying market opportunities. It offers an in-depth analysis of future market trends, growth drivers, industry expert’s opinions, estimates size, the share of the industry. Autonomous Delivery Robots market report focuses on market sales, volume, revenue, production, consumption, price, and gross margins that provide an effective business outlook. it also provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, development status, including types, applications, rising technology, and forecast analysis based on regions.

Robotics technology is one of the fastest emerging technologies that have potential to revolutionize the delivery system in various industries. Despite, being in its nascent stage, delivery robots are currently moving mail and supplies around offices, hotels and other large spaces. For instance, company Savioke butler robots can roam around the hotels delivering snacks, toiletries and other requested items. These advanced robots are equipped with artificial intelligence, so that they can interact with customers and provides positive customer experience. In 2015, Savioke’s prototype robot fleet travelled more than 1,000 miles in five test hotels. Beside, delivery services in hotels, these robots also deliver medicines, meal and documents in hospitals. Aethon, a U.S based company is known for its delivery robots that are capable working in medical environments. TUG an Aethon’s flagship robot, can pull the delivery carts to places where they are needed, capable to access elevators and pathways avoiding pedestrians. The Aethon and Savioke are showcasing the glimpse of coming possibilities in automatic logistic delivery systems. Mobile robots technology will provide the opportunity and allow the researchers to build more efficient delivery robots that can drive on sidewalks and delivering parcel door-to-door.

Global autonomous delivery robots market is driving on the back of emerging technologies such as IoT (Internet of Things) and artificial intelligence technology. Implementation of artificial intelligence enables the autonomous delivery robots to interact with surrounding environment and to learn from their surroundings as well. Starship Technology, a London based company using AI technology and aims to make autonomous delivery robots more efficient by developing robots that can complete deliveries in congested urban areas. By the end of 2017, dominos has planned to start using fleet of autonomous delivering robots in to deliver pizzas in some parts of Netherlands and Germany. Dominos is teaming up with Starship Technology for the introduction of autonomous robots. Starship Technology teamed up with Postmates an online delivery service provider in U.S, and the autonomous robots are already delivering goods in San Francisco. Autonomous delivery robots are revolutionizing the modern logistics and delivery system, with vast opportunities and growing need of efficient delivery system expected to drive the growth of global delivery robots market. However, autonomous delivery robots have to walk a long road for its successful implementation across the globe. Delivery robots are capable to operate in low density population areas, thus more innovations and efficient infrastructure is needed for successful growth of delivery robots market. Legislation for the adoption of autonomous delivery robots is one of the major hurdles for the growth of global autonomous delivery robots market. Although, some legislation has passed in U.S states such as Virginia, Columbia and several laws are in work in Florida and Idaho. In Germany, autonomous delivery robots need special permission to motor on pavements. On the other hand, it’s completely legal in Austria. Challenges regarding the legislation and government regulations are expected to diminish with continuous development of autonomous delivery robots cross the globe.

List of Top Key Players in the Global Autonomous Delivery Robots Market:

Starship Technologies

Robby Technologies

Savioke

Nuro

Eliport

Marble Robot

TeleRetail

Aethon

Kiwi

Autonomous Delivery Robots Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Types:

Fully Autonomous Robots

Semi-Autonomous Robots

Autonomous Delivery Robots Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Applications:

Hotels

Hospitals

Restaurants

Logistics

Others

