Alcohol Enzymes Market 2021: Potential Targets, Recommendations, In-depth Regional Analysis by Growth Size, Future Scenario Statistics till 2026

Alcohol enzymes is an enzyme group that occurs in organisms to facilitate hydrolysis and ease the inter conversion between alcohol and aldehydes due to the reduction of nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide. They are used as catalysts in the process of conversion of complex molecules in different metabolic reactions.

Alcohol enzymes is an enzyme group that occurs in organisms to facilitate hydrolysis and ease the inter conversion between alcohol and aldehydes due to the reduction of nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide. They are used as catalysts in the process of conversion of complex molecules in different metabolic reactions.

North America is the largest regional market for alcohol enzymes. Rising health concerns and increasing use of cosmetics are considered the key drivers for the growth in demand for alcohol enzymes in the region. Moreover, increasing demand for bio-fuels is expected to further drive the growth of market in this region. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region for alcohol enzymes during the forecast period. Rapid industrialization and developing pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries in emerging economies such as India and China is expected to be the key driving factor for the growth of alcohol enzyme market in this region. In addition, favourable business environment coupled with government initiatives to promote usage of bio-fuels is expected to further boost the demand for alcohol enzymes in the region.

The global Alcohol Enzymes market size is projected to reach USD 3122.4 million by 2026, from USD 2152.1 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

The analyzed data on the Alcohol Enzymes market help you put up a brand within the industry while competing with the giants.

List of Top Key Players in the Global Alcohol Enzymes Market:

Advanced Enzyme Technology

ABF PLC.

Amano Enzyme

Novozymes A/S

Dyadic International

The Soufflet Group

Roqutte Freres

Shanghai Zheyang Chemical

Alcohol Enzymes Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Types:

Carbohydrase

Proteases

Lipases

Others

Alcohol Enzymes Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Applications:

Food & Beverage

Bio-fuel Production

Cleaning Agents

Animal Feed

Pharmaceuticals

Biotechnology

Alcohol Enzymes Market

Key Stakeholders of Alcohol Enzymes Market:

