Global Large Format Printers Market 2021: Future Demand Status, Revenue and Share, Comprehensive study by Key Players, and Opportunities Forecast to 2026

Large format printers, also named as Wide format printers are generally accepted to be any computer-controlled printing machines (printers) that support a maximum print roll width of between 18″ and 100″. Printers with capacities over 100″ wide are considered super wide or grand format.

Wide format printers are used to print banners, posters, trade show graphics, wallpaper, murals, backlit film (duratrans), vehicle image wraps, electronic circuit schematics, architectural drawings, construction plans, backdrops for theatrical and media sets, and any other large format artwork or signage. Wide format printers usually employ some variant of inkjet or toner based technology to produce the printed image; and are more economical than other print methods such as screen printingfor most short-run (low quantity) print projects, depending on print size, run length (quantity of prints per single original), and the type of substrate or print medium.

The global Large Format Printers market size is projected to reach USD 8651.3 million by 2026, from USD 7161.5 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

List of Top Key Players in the Global Large Format Printers Market:

Canon

Epson

HP

Mimaki

Roland

Agfa Graphics

Konica Minolta

Kyocera

Lexmark

Mutoh

Ricoh

Xerox

Large Format Printers Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Types:

UV-cured ink

Latex ink

Aqueous ink

Dye sublimation ink

Solvent ink

Large Format Printers Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Applications:

Apparel & Textile

Advertising

Cad and Technical Printing

Signage

Decor

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

