Cognition Supplements Market Size, Share, Trends, Price, Forecast & Research Report – Fortune Business Insights™

The global cognition supplements market is set to gain traction from the rising incidence of Parkinson’s syndrome and Alzheimer’s disease among the young cohort. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Cognition Supplements Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Natural Molecules, Herbal Extracts, Vitamins and Minerals, Medicinal Drugs), By Type (Chewable, Capsule), By Application (Memory Enhancement, Mood and Depression Alleviation, Attention and Focus Improvement, Sleep and Recovery) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further states that cognition supplements help in enhancing the mental health of people. When consumed, it can have a measurable impact on the functioning of one’s brain.

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Incidence of Depression Worldwide to Boost Growth

Cognition supplements are capable of altering energy metabolism, neurotransmission, and ameliorating disorders. The increasing rates of depression, anxiety, and insomnia are leading the masses to choose these supplements to support the health of their brains. This factor is set to drive the cognition supplements market growth in the near future.

Moreover, nowadays, awareness programs regarding the importance of mental health are surging across the globe. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), between 2005 and 2015, the total number of people suffering from depression surged by 18.4% all over the world. Besides, the advancing age is one of the vital risk factors for neurological disorders and cognitive impairments. The rising aging population in the developing countries is also set to contribute to the high demand for cognition supplements. However, these products are sometimes equipped with harmful metals, such as arsenic, lead, and mercury. It may obstruct their consumption.

Segment-

Natural Molecules & Herbal Extracts Segments to Generate Major Share

Based on product, the natural molecules and herbal extracts segments accounted for the major cognition supplements market share in 2019. This growth is attributable to their increasing consumption as they are considered to be a healthy alternative to chemically formulated supplements.

Regional Analysis-

Increasing Adoption of Healthy Lifestyle to Favor Growth in Europe

Geographically, North America is set to dominate throughout the forthcoming years by procuring the largest revenue. It is set to occur because of the rising popularity of cognition supplements amongst the younger and health-conscious population. Apart from that, various manufacturers are aiming to develop novel products for the geriatric population as they often don’t get the required nutrients on their daily diet.

Europe, on the other hand, is expected to grow considerably backed by the trend of adopting healthy lifestyles. Also, the increasing launch of products infused with organic ingredients, as well as the need to prevent diseases would surge demand for cognition supplements. Asia Pacific is set to grow substantially on account of the rising usage of various e-commerce platforms to purchase such products.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Aim to Develop Innovative Cognition Supplements to Intensify Competition

The market for cognition supplements is highly fragmented with the presence of numerous international and domestic companies. They are trying to increase their consumer base by launching unique products incorporated with novel ingredients. Some of the others are also working on the packaging of their in-house products to attract consumers’ attention. Below are the two latest industry developments:

April 2020 : New Chapter unveiled its latest range of organic multiherbal supplements to complement the multivitamins that people consume on a regular basis. The range contains ‘One Daily Multiherbal Holistic’ that would help in supporting memory and cognitive functions.

: New Chapter unveiled its latest range of organic multiherbal supplements to complement the multivitamins that people consume on a regular basis. The range contains ‘One Daily Multiherbal Holistic’ that would help in supporting memory and cognitive functions. April 2020: Life Extension introduced a new supplement called Lithium that supports brain health and cognitive functions. It also protects the neurons in one’s brain by inhibiting GSK3, an enzyme.

A list of all the cognition supplements manufacturers operating in the global market:

Accelerated Intelligence Inc.

HVMN Inc.

Onnit Labs, Inc.

Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd.

Cerebral Success

Norax Supplements

Purelife bioscience co. Ltd.

Quincy Bioscience

RB Health (US) LLC

Natrol LLC.

Other key market players

