Fumed Silica Market 2021-2024 | Insight by Recent Developments, Emerging Trends, Overview by Industry Share and Size Forecast to 2024

This “Fumed Silica Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. Fumed Silica market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. Fumed Silica Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.

The Major Players Described in Fumed Silica Market Report Are:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Fumed Silica market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand from Personal Care Application

– The use of fumed silica in personal care industry helps to improve free flow of beauty products and imparts anti-caking characteristics in powders.

– They also act as an anti-settling, thickening, and anti-sagging agent, and hence finds its usage as an ingredient in a broad variety of cosmetic and skin care applications, such as lipsticks, sulfate-free shampoos, mascara etc.

– Continuous growth in online beauty spending, expanding use of social networks, increasing interest of consumer interest in new and premium products, accelerating urbanization, and the growth of the upper middle class population are the major factor driving the cosmetics and skin care market worldwide.

– The skincare market accelerated sharply in 2018, boosted by the expansion of the upper middle classes all over the world and especially in Asia, where consumers are both knowledgeable and enthusiastic about this category.

– The increasing need for self-care among consumers is expected to drive the market for beauty and skin care products, further driving the market for fumed silica through the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Demand

– In recent years, China has become a global industrial and manufacturing hub. The Chinese market is expected to witness faster growth in comparison to other countries, owing to the significant increase in the per-capita income of the middle-class population and the resultant increase in the sales of consumer goods in the region.

– The demand for fumed silica has witnessed an increase majorly from the country’s paints & coatings industry, owing to the rapid increase in construction activities in India.

– The increasing investments in the infrastructure of the country are expected to boost the paints and coatings sector, hence driving the fumed silica market.

– Additionally, the demand for fumed silica witnessed an increase in the pharmaceutical sector. Fumed silica helps in improving flow properties of powders and reduce friction and static charges in high-speed tablet and capsule machines. The increase in FDI in the Indian pharmaceutical sector is likely to propel the fumed silica market.

– Furthermore, countries such as Japan and South Korea have also been contributing to the growth of the market studied with the growth of end-user industries, including paints & coatings, personal care, and pharmaceutical during the forecast period.

Fumed Silica Market Covers Major Factors:

Global Fumed Silica Market Overview

Economic Impact on Market

Market Competition

Global Fumed Silica Market Analysis by Application

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Global Fumed Silica Market Effect, Factors, Analysis

Global Fumed Silica Market Forecast

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2024?

What are the key factors driving the global Fumed Silica market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Fumed Silica market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Fumed Silica market?

Detailed TOC of Fumed Silica Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Preference of Fumed Silica over Precipitated Silica

4.1.2 Increasing Demand from the Paints & Coatings Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Lack of Awareness about the Benefits of Fumed Silica

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Production Capacity Overview

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Hydrophilic Fumed Silica

5.1.2 Hydrophobic Fumed Silica

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Paints & Coatings (Including Inks)

5.2.2 Plastics

5.2.3 Silicone Rubber

5.2.4 Unsaturated Polyester Resin (UPR)

5.2.5 Adhesives & Sealants

5.2.6 Pharmaceutical

5.2.7 Personal Care

5.2.8 Gel Battery

5.2.9 Lighting

5.2.10 Other Applications (Including Deformers)

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Rest of North America

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 France

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 AGSCO Corp

6.4.2 Applied Material Solutions. Inc.

6.4.3 Cabot Corporation

6.4.4 HELM AG

6.4.5 Chiefeng Shengsen Silicon Technology Development Co. Ltd

6.4.6 China-Henan Huamei Chemical Co. Ltd

6.4.7 China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd

6.4.8 Dalian Fuchang Chemical Co. Ltd

6.4.9 Dongyue Group Co. Ltd

6.4.10 Evonik Industries

6.4.11 Fuji Silysia Chemical Ltd.

6.4.12 Gelest, Inc.

6.4.13 Guangzhou Henan High-Industry Co. Ltd

6.4.14 Heraeus Holding

6.4.15 Kemitura Group

6.4.16 Tokuyama Corporation

6.4.17 Wacker Chemie AG

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Demand Expected to Rise from Emerging Economies Such as China, India

