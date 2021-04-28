Functional Beverage Market Analysis with Investment Opportunity 2021: Global Opportunity and Future Trends, Business Growth Size Forecast to 2024

This “Functional Beverage Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. Functional Beverage market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. Functional Beverage Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.
The Major Players Described in Functional Beverage Market Report Are:
Market Overview:
Scope of the Report:
The functional beverage market includes energy drinks, fortified juice, sports drinks, dairy and dairy alternative drinks, and others, which include enhanced water, ready-to-drink (RTD) tea, and coffee. By sales channel, the market is segmented into supermarket/ hypermarket, health stores, convenience stores, internet retailing, and others.
Key Market Trends:
Growing Demand for Healthy Hydration
Healthy hydration refers to the ability of functional beverages like RTD tea, to provide instant refreshment and mild stimulating benefits that are not considered detrimental, which is otherwise the case with coffee. Thus consumers are developing an affinity for functional beverages, due to its ready-to-drink version that offers enhanced convenience, thereby providing suitable, convenient, and healthy alternative to soft drinks. The organoleptic versatility associated with RTD tea makes it open to manufacturers to innovate alongside the healthy trends that have been resonating more prominently in the North American market. RTD tea and enhanced water are becoming popular among consumers all around the world, as a result of which the demand for functional beverages is growing.
Sales Growth of Energy Drink
The energy drink market has grown phenomenally in the recent years. These drinks are believed to enhance energy levels, physical alertness, and performance. Energy drinks outperformed the growth of conventional carbonated beverages a long time ago, as they are considered healthy substitutes to sugary carbonated drinks. Energy drinks originated in Japan in the 1960s, to help the working class work for long hours. The drinks then made their way to America in 1997 and are presently gaining traction in developing countries, like India and Brazil. The main constituents of energy drinks are vitamins, minerals, natural ingredients (caffeine, guarana, ginseng), amino acids, and antioxidants. About 31% of the 12-17 year-olds and 34% of the 18-24 year-olds are reported to consume energy drinks regularly. Popular energy drinks include Monster Energy, Red Bull, and Rockstar.
Functional Beverage Market Covers Major Factors:
- Global Functional Beverage Market Overview
- Economic Impact on Market
- Market Competition
- Global Functional Beverage Market Analysis by Application
- Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
- Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
- Global Functional Beverage Market Effect, Factors, Analysis
- Global Functional Beverage Market Forecast
Key questions answered in the report include:
- What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2024?
- What are the key factors driving the global Functional Beverage market?
- What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Functional Beverage market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Functional Beverage market?
Detailed TOC of Functional Beverage Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Research Phases
1.2 Study Deliverables
1.3 Scope of the Market
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Sales Channel
5.1.1 Supermarket/Hypermarket
5.1.2 Health Stores
5.1.3 Convenience Stores
5.1.4 Internet Retailing
5.1.5 Other Sales Channels
5.2 By Type
5.2.1 Energy Drinks
5.2.2 Sports Drinks
5.2.3 Fortified Juice
5.2.4 Dairy and Dairy Alternative Beverage
5.2.5 Other Types
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Russia
5.3.2.5 Italy
5.3.2.6 Spain
5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 India
5.3.3.2 China
5.3.3.3 Australia
5.3.3.4 Japan
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 South Africa
5.3.5.2 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Market Share Analysis
6.2 Most Active Players
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Pepsico
6.4.2 Red Bull Gmbh
6.4.3 Danone
6.4.4 Coca Cola
6.4.5 Monster Beverage Corporation
6.4.6 Nestle SA
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
