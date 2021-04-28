Functional Mushroom Market Analysis 2021 – Latest Technological Advancements, Global Industry Size with Growth Segments, Market Dynamics Forecast to 2024

This “Functional Mushroom Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. Functional Mushroom market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. Functional Mushroom Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.
The Major Players Described in Functional Mushroom Market Report Are:
Market Overview:
Scope of the Report:
The functional mushroom market (henceforth referred to as the market studied) is segmented based on product type. The market studied is segmented into Reishi, Cordyceps, Lion’s Mane, Turkey Tail, Shiitake, Chaga, and other types. By application, the market is segmented into food and beverage, dietary supplements, personal care, and pharmaceutical products. On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.
Key Market Trends:
Surge in Demand for Functional Food and Dietary Supplements
There has been a considerable shift in the lifestyle and dietary habits of people over the past two decades. Urbanization and consumerism drove this shift, leading to a rapid rise in the consumption of synthetic food products, thereby resulting in an increased incidence of lifestyle diseases. People are becoming aware of these problems and are gradually moving toward functional foods and beverages, which are being promoted as being beneficial beyond basic nutrition. These products are purported to provide optimal nutrition and reduce the risk of disease occurrence. Companies are incorporating functional mushrooms into their product offerings. Lifehouse Tonics introduced beverages that include mushroom as a key ingredient. For instance, Four Sigmatic incorporated medicinal mushroom in its coffee, tea, and supplement categories.
Increase in the Use of Functional Mushroom in Personal Care and Cosmetics
Functional mushrooms have, in recent years, been considered to be a traditional source of natural bioactive compounds. Recently, they have been exploited as potential components in the cosmetics industry. A variety of mushrooms and their ingredients are known to promote wellness of skin and hair. The representative ingredients present in functional mushrooms are phenolics, polyphenolics, terpenoids, selenium, polysaccharides, vitamins and volatile organic compounds. These compounds exhibit excellent antioxidant, anti-aging, anti-wrinkle, skin whitening and moisturizing effects, which make them ideal for cosmetics products. Several functional mushroom varieties contain kojic acid, which is a renowned skin lightener. Kojic acid is used as a natural alternative to dangerous and often toxic chemical skin lighteners such as hydroquinone, which has been linked to skin cancer in the past.
Functional Mushroom Market Covers Major Factors:
- Global Functional Mushroom Market Overview
- Economic Impact on Market
- Market Competition
- Global Functional Mushroom Market Analysis by Application
- Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
- Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
- Global Functional Mushroom Market Effect, Factors, Analysis
- Global Functional Mushroom Market Forecast
Key questions answered in the report include:
- What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2024?
- What are the key factors driving the global Functional Mushroom market?
- What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Functional Mushroom market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Functional Mushroom market?
Detailed TOC of Functional Mushroom Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porters 5 Force Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Reishi
5.1.2 Cordyceps
5.1.3 Lions Mane
5.1.4 Turkey Tail
5.1.5 Shiitake
5.1.6 Chaga
5.1.7 Other Product Types
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Food and Beverage
5.2.2 Dietary Supplements
5.2.3 Personal Care
5.2.4 Pharmaceutical
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Russia
5.3.2.5 Italy
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Rest of the World
5.3.4.1 South America
5.3.4.2 Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Strategies adopted by Major Players
6.2 Most Active Companies
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 Nammex
6.3.2 Hirano Mushroom LLC
6.3.3 CNC Exotic Mushrooms
6.3.4 Mitoku Company Ltd
6.3.5 Lianfeng (Suizhou) Food Co. Ltd
6.3.6 Shanghai Finc Bio-tech Inc.
6.3.7 M2 Ingredients
6.3.8 Hokkaido Reishi Co. Ltd
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
