Functional Water Market Analysis with Investment Opportunity 2021: Global Opportunity and Future Trends, Business Growth Size Forecast to 2024

The market studied is segmented by product type, distribution channel, and geography. On the basis of product type, the market studied is segmented into protein water, vitamin water, and others. By distribution channel, the market is segmented into specialist retail store, hypermarket/supermarket, online channel, and others.
The rapid demand for fortified beverages is attributed to the inclusion of essential ingredients, such as protein, amino acids, vitamins, and minerals in various functional beverages. Introduction of new and innovative types of functional water from the beverage manufacturing companies that are engaged in the production of modified blends of protein and minerals is likely to fuel the growth of the market. The rise in obese and diabetic populations in the United States, China, India, Australia, and the United Kingdom, among others, has shifted the focus from carbonated soft drinks to bottled water in the recent past. A research by the International Food Information Council Foundation on Food and Health revealed that 47% of the total consumers prefer food with additional nutrients.
The consumption pattern in the European region is shifting toward healthy and weight management ingredients. As functional water contributes to the same, the region stands at the top position. However, the demand for functional water received a boost with Coca-Cola’s acquisition of Glaceau Vitaminwater in 2007 in the United Kingdom. The transition from the United States to European markets and reformulation of the product using stevia and new vitamin and mineral combinations proved to be successful for the brand in the United Kingdom in 2012.With the growing trend toward health and wellness among consumers, functional waters with a blend of diverse flavors are an increasingly visible presence in the market shelves in the United Kingdom.
Detailed TOC of Functional Water Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.3.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product Type
5.1.1 Vitamin
5.1.2 Protein
5.1.3 Other Product Types
5.2 By Distribution Channel
5.2.1 Supermarket/Hypermarket
5.2.2 Speciality Store
5.2.3 Online Store
5.2.4 Other Distribution Channels
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 India
5.3.3.2 China
5.3.3.3 Australia
5.3.3.4 Japan
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 South Africa
5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.3 Rest of MEA
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Market Share Analysis
6.2 Most Adopted Strategies
6.3 Most Active Companies
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 The Coca-Cola Co.
6.4.2 PepsiCo
6.4.3 Balance Water Company
6.4.4 Danone Group
6.4.5 Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Inc.
6.4.6 New York Spring Water
6.4.7 Function Drinks
6.4.8 Trimino Brands Company LLC
6.4.9 Herbal Water
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
