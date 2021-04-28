Hearing Aids Market |2021 Analysis, Key Opportunities Major Players, Impact of COVID-19 and Size, Growth, Share, Regional Analysis With Global Industry Forecast To 2027, The global ”hearing aids market” is set to gain impetus from the increasing adoption of telehealth among audiologists to prevent patient traffic. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Hearing Aids Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Hearing Devices (Behind-the-Ear (BTE), In the Ear (ITE), Receiver in the Canal (RIC), Completely in the Canal (CIC), Others (Invisible in the Canal, etc.) and Hearing Implants (Cochlear Implants and Bone Anchored Implants)), By Patient Type (Adults and Pediatrics) By Distribution Channel (Over the Counter (OTC), Medical Channel/ Hospital Pharmacies, Private Practice/ Retail Pharmacies), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further states that the market size was USD 8.99 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 13.38 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

Request a Sample Copy of the Global Hearing Aids Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/hearing-aids-market-101573

Global Hearing Aids Market report covers extensive primary research. This is accompanied with detailed analysis of qualitative and quantitative aspects by various industry experts and key opinion leaders to gain deeper insights into the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario, which includes the historical and forecasted market size, in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macroeconomic, and governing factors of the market. The report provides comprehensive information about the strategies of the top companies in the industry, along with a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Hearing Aids Highlights of the Report:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, RandD activities, and product launches in the market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the market

COVID-19 Pandemic to Affect Growth Backed by Postponement of Surgeries

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a huge toll on the healthcare sector. Most of the hospitals are falling short of beds for coronavirus positive patients. Also, multiple elective surgeries are either being cancelled or postponed to relocate resources. The Hearing Industries Association (HIA) revealed that during the first half of 2020, the sales of hearing aids in the U.S. is set to decline by 29.7%. Our accurate reports will aid in offering detailed information about the current condition of this industry.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/hearing-aids-market-101573

How Did We Develop This Report?

Our analysts have conducted both qualitative and quantitative techniques, as well as a blend of primary and secondary sources to collect information. They have taken data from paid databases, press releases, company journals, and other sources to provide a complete picture of the market for food wrapping papers. To derive information about the competitive landscape, such as collaborations, joint ventures, acquisitions, mergers, partnerships, and acquisitions, they have conducted thorough interviews with prominent figures.

Higher Noise Exposure to Boost Growth

The rising cases of hearing loss in the industrialized countries are set to accelerate the global hearing aids market growth in the near future. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared that by 2050, the number of people living with disabling hearing loss will reach over 900 million. Apart from that, physiological aging of the ear, genetic susceptibility, higher noise exposure, vascular disorder, and chronic inflammation would also contribute to the surging demand for these aids. However, the social stigma associated with hearing loss and devices often result in patients missing their check-ups. It may hamper growth.

Quick Buy – Hearing Aids Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101573

Hearing Devices Segment to Lead Stoked by Rising Usage of Behind-the-ear Devices

Based on product, the hearing devices segment is set to hold the largest hearing aids market share and lead in the coming years. This growth is attributable to the rising usage of behind-the-ear devices as they resemble Bluetooth earphones. Also, invisible-in-the-canal and completely in the canal devices are nowadays experiencing high demand because of their ability to provide more confidence in people.

Increasing Development of Novel Devices to Spur Growth in Europe

In 2019, North America procured USD 3.37 billion in terms of revenue. The increasing adoption of less noticeable devices to surge the aesthetic appeal would aid growth. Europe is projected to witness lucrative growth throughout the forthcoming years on account of the rising research and development activities to create advanced hearing aids. In Asia Pacific, the increasing old age population is expected to drive growth.

Key Players Focus on Launching Unique Hearing Aids to Fulfill Unmet Needs

The global market houses several manufacturers that are mainly aiming to fulfill the unmet demand from people across the globe. To do so, they are developing novel products equipped with innovative technologies for more comfort. Below are the two latest industry developments:

August 2020 : GN Hearing launched a revolutionary new hearing aid named ReSound ONE. It has an additional microphone that can be placed inside the ear canal, enabling people to rely on these aids, while gaining the comfort of an open-fit device.

: GN Hearing launched a revolutionary new hearing aid named ReSound ONE. It has an additional microphone that can be placed inside the ear canal, enabling people to rely on these aids, while gaining the comfort of an open-fit device. April 2020: Phonak unveiled a new telehealth technology that contains a suit of Phonak eSolutions featuring real-time remote hearing aid fine-tuning, programming, and fitting. It also includes online hearing testing to help patients receive care amid COVID-19.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/hearing-aids-market-101573

A list of all the renowned manufacturers operating in the global market:

Sonovo (Stafa, Switzerland)

Demant A/S (Denmark)

GN Store Nord A/S (Ballerup, Denmark)

WS Audiology (Denmark)

Starkey (Minnesota, U.S.)

MED-EL (Medical Electronics) (Innsbruck, Austria)

Cochlear Ltd (Sydney, Australia)

RION Co., Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

Other prominent players

Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/hearing-aids-market-101573