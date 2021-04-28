Video laryngoscope market |2021 Analysis, Key Opportunities Major Players, Impact of COVID-19 and Size, Growth, Share, Regional Analysis With Global Industry Forecast To 2027, The global ”video laryngoscope market” is set to gain impetus from the rising focus of renowned companies on manufacturing novel devices to fulfil the unmet demand for performing difficult intubations from healthcare professionals. Dilon Technologies Inc., for instance, launched CoPilot VL+ in February 2018,to help healthcare providers receive a clear view of the airway while inserting breathing tubes. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Video Laryngoscope Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Reusable, and Single-use); By Type (Integrated Display Models, and Cart-based Models); By End Users (Hospitals, ENT Clinics, and Others (Pre-hospital, EMS, etc.)), 2020-2027.” The report further states that the video laryngoscope market size was USD 219.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 795.0 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/video-laryngoscope-market-104559

COVID-19 Pandemic: Ability to Prevent Transmission will Affect Growth Positively

The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to affect the market for video laryngoscope positively in 2020 because of the ability of this procedure to prevent direct contact between patients and healthcare workers. Europe PMC, for instance, published in a study that unlike the conventional laryngoscopy for tracheal intubation, this procedure reduces the risk of infectionand offers shorter intubation time in COVID-19 positive patients. Our authentic reports will help you invest in significant zones for regaining business confidence amid the pandemic.

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes quantitative and qualitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers the different regions, which are contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves leading companies and adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration that will contribute to the growth of the market between 2020 and 2027. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as PESTEL and SWOT analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Video Laryngoscope Highlights of the Report:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, RandD activities, and product launches in the market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the market

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/video-laryngoscope-market-104559

How Did We Create This Report?

Our skilled analysts have presented an elaborate picture of the global market for packaged sprouts by summation, synthesis, and study of data from various significant sources. They have also included numerous facets of the market with the main focus on determining the crucial industry influencers. Thus, the data is reliable and comprehensive. It was gathered by conducting extensive primary and secondary research.

Drivers & Restraints-

A Need to Prevent Adverse Conditions will Augment Growth

Direct laryngoscope is causingfailure in intubationrapidly worldwide. It often results in severe consequences, such as fatalities, dental damage, brain damage,dysrhythmias, laryngeal spasm,cardiac arrest, bronchospasm, and laryngeal spasm. To prevent these conditions, healthcare providers are nowadays using anesthesia video laryngoscope devices with higher visualization capabilities. It would further contribute to thevideo laryngoscope market growth in the near future.However, these devices are very expensive. Medtronic, for instance, announced that the cost of a reusable device ranges between USD 1,000 to USD 8,000. It may hamper the demand for video laryngoscopedevices.

Quick Buy – Video Laryngoscope Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/104559

Segment-

Reusable Segment to Lead Stoked by Availability of Disposable Blades

Based onthe product, the reusable segment heldthe largest video laryngoscope market share in 2019. This growth is attributable to the availability of disposable blades. Besides, these products are easy to operate and are capable of performing difficult intubation efficiently during emergencies.

Regional Insights-

North America to Remain at Forefront Fueled by Presence of Developed Healthcare Infrastructure

Geographically, in 2019, North America generated USD 93.9 millionin terms of revenue. The region is expected to retain its dominant position throughout the forthcoming years on account of the presence of a well-developed healthcare infrastructure, rising affordability among patients, and surging usage ofstate-of-the-artvideo laryngoscopes.

On the other hand, Europe is set to exhibit a significant CAGR in the near future backed by the rising obese populations that are getting admitted in the emergency department of hospitals. In Asia Pacific, the increasing awareness of the availability of minimally invasive treatment options would propel growth.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Mergers & New Product Developments to Compete with Rivals

The global market for video laryngoscopeis dominated by a few companies, namely, Ambu A/S, Medtronic, and Verathon Inc.Most of these companies are focusing on developing unique devices to cater to the high demand from healthcare institutions. Some of the others are adopting the mergers and acquisitions strategy to gain a competitive edge by opening new firms. Below are the two latest industry developments:

December 2020 : Scientists of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) developed a cost-effective video laryngoscope that performs invasive procedures, such as intubation quickly and accurately. At the same time, it enables better vision.

: Scientists of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) developed a cost-effective video laryngoscope that performs invasive procedures, such as intubation quickly and accurately. At the same time, it enables better vision. September 2019:SunMed Holdings and Salter Labs merged to provide better service to their customers by possessing a wider product portfolio and manufacturing. The combined organization will own manufacturing and distribution facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Asia.

A list of all the prominent video laryngoscope providers operating in the global market:

VYAIRE MEDICAL, INC. (Illinois, United States)

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG (Tuttlingen, Germany)

PRODOL MEDITEC (Guecho, Spain)

Marshall Products (Radstock, United Kingdom)

Ambu A/S (Copenhagen, Denmark)

Intersurgical Ltd. (Wokingham, United Kingdom)

Vivid Medical, Inc. (California, U.S)

Salter Labs (Texas, United States)

Verathon Inc. (Washington, United States)

Medtronic (Dublin, Ireland)

Other Prominent Players

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/video-laryngoscope-market-104559

Table of Content:

1 Video Laryngoscope Market Overview

1.1 Video Laryngoscope Product Overview

1.2 Video Laryngoscope Market Segment by Type

1.3 Global Video Laryngoscope Market Size by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.1 Global Video Laryngoscope Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2 Global Video Laryngoscope Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Video Laryngoscope Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2.2 Global Video Laryngoscope Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2.3 Global Video Laryngoscope Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.3 Global Video Laryngoscope Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Video Laryngoscope Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Video Laryngoscope Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Video Laryngoscope Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2021)

1.4.1 North America Video Laryngoscope Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Video Laryngoscope Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Video Laryngoscope Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Latin America Video Laryngoscope Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Video Laryngoscope Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

2 Global Video Laryngoscope Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Video Laryngoscope Sales (2015-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Video Laryngoscope Revenue (2015-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Video Laryngoscope Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2021)

2.4 Global Top Company Video Laryngoscope Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Video Laryngoscope Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Video Laryngoscope Market Growth Rate (2015-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Company by Video Laryngoscope Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Company by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Video Laryngoscope as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Company Enter into Video Laryngoscope Market

2.8 Key Company Video Laryngoscope Product Offered

2.9 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Video Laryngoscope Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2027)

3.1 Global Video Laryngoscope Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Video Laryngoscope Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.1 Global Video Laryngoscope Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.2 Global Video Laryngoscope Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.3 Global Video Laryngoscope Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2021)

3.3 Global Video Laryngoscope Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.1 Global Video Laryngoscope Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.2 Global Video Laryngoscope Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.3 Global Video Laryngoscope Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2027)

3.4 North America Video Laryngoscope Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.4.1 North America Video Laryngoscope Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.4.2 North America Video Laryngoscope Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Video Laryngoscope Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Video Laryngoscope Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Video Laryngoscope Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6 Europe Video Laryngoscope Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6.1 Europe Video Laryngoscope Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6.2 Europe Video Laryngoscope Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7 Latin America Video Laryngoscope Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7.1 Latin America Video Laryngoscope Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7.2 Latin America Video Laryngoscope Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Video Laryngoscope Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Video Laryngoscope Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Video Laryngoscope Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

4 Global Video Laryngoscope by Application

4.1 Video Laryngoscope Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Commercial

4.2 Global Video Laryngoscope Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2027

4.3 Global Video Laryngoscope Historic Sales by Application (2015-2021)

4.4 Global Video Laryngoscope Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2027)

4.5 Key Regions Video Laryngoscope Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Video Laryngoscope by Application

4.5.2 Europe Video Laryngoscope by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Video Laryngoscope by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Video Laryngoscope by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Video Laryngoscope by Application

5 North America Video Laryngoscope Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.1.1 North America Video Laryngoscope Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.1.2 North America Video Laryngoscope Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.2.1 North America Video Laryngoscope Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.2.2 North America Video Laryngoscope Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.3 North America Market Size By Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Video Laryngoscope Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

5.3.2 Canada Video Laryngoscope Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6 Europe Video Laryngoscope Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.1.1 Europe Video Laryngoscope Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Video Laryngoscope Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.2.1 Europe Video Laryngoscope Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Video Laryngoscope Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.3 Europe Market Size By Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Video Laryngoscope Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.2 France Video Laryngoscope Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.3 U.K. Video Laryngoscope Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.4 Italy Video Laryngoscope Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.5 Russia Video Laryngoscope Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Video Laryngoscope Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Video Laryngoscope Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Video Laryngoscope Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Video Laryngoscope Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Video Laryngoscope Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size By Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Video Laryngoscope Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.2 Japan Video Laryngoscope Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.3 South Korea Video Laryngoscope Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.4 India Video Laryngoscope Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.5 Australia Video Laryngoscope Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.6 Taiwan Video Laryngoscope Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.7 Indonesia Video Laryngoscope Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.8 Thailand Video Laryngoscope Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.9 Malaysia Video Laryngoscope Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.10 Philippines Video Laryngoscope Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

TOC Continue…

Global Video Laryngoscope Market Segmentation :

By Product

Reusable

Single-use

By Type

Integrated Display Models

Cart-based Models

By End Users

Hospitals

ENT Clinics

Others (Pre-hospital, EMS, etc.)

By Geography

North America (the U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and the Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia- Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights(TM) offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights(TM) we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights(TM) Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

Related Reports:

Infectious Disease Point-of-care Diagnostics Market

Infectious Disease Point-of-care Diagnostics Market Size

Infectious Disease Point-of-care Diagnostics Market Share

Infectious Disease Point-of-care Diagnostics Market Trends

Infectious Disease Point-of-care Diagnostics Market Growth

Infectious Disease Point-of-care Diagnostics Market Analysis

Infectious Disease Point-of-care Diagnostics Market Business Opportunities

Infectious Disease Point-of-care Diagnostics Industry

Infectious Disease Point-of-care Diagnostics Market Stastistic

Infectious Disease Point-of-care Diagnostics Market Devlopment Strategy

Infectious Disease Point-of-care Diagnostics Market Future Growth

Infectious Disease Point-of-care Diagnostics Market Research Methodology

Infectious Disease Point-of-care Diagnostics Market Drivers

Infectious Disease Point-of-care Diagnostics Market Manufacturers

Infectious Disease Point-of-care Diagnostics Market Revenue

Infectious Disease Point-of-care Diagnostics Market Growth Analysis

Infectious Disease Point-of-care Diagnostics Market Search Analysis

Infectious Disease Point-of-care Diagnostics Market Condition

Infectious Disease Point-of-care Diagnostics Market Covid Effect

Infectious Disease Point-of-care Diagnostics Market CAGR Value

Infectious Disease Point-of-care Diagnostics Market Updates