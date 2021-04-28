Virtual Power Plant Market 2021 : Global Industry Analysis by Top Countries Data, Share, Market Size, Share, Demand, Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects and Forecasts to 2027

The global virtual power plant market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Virtual Power Plant Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology (Demand Response, Distributed Generation, and Mixed Asset), By End-User (Industrial, Commercial, and Residential), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other virtual power plant market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of Key Companies Profiled in the Virtual Power Plant Market Report:

International Business Machines Corporation (New York, US)

Hitachi, Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

Enbala Power Networks, Inc. (Canada and the US)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (California, US)

General Electric (Massachusetts, US)

AGL Energy (Sydney, Australia)

AutoGrid (California, US)

Siemens (Munich, Germany)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Gerlingen, Germany)

Enernoc, Inc. (Massachusetts, US)

Comverge (Georgia, US)

Blue Pillar, Inc. (Indianapolis, US)

Enel X (Boston, US)

Next Kraftwerke (Cologne, Germany)

Schneider Electric (Paris, France)

ABB (Zurich, Switzerland)

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Present Exciting Prospects; Europe to Fasten Its Grip on Market Share

Surging energy demand and the growing need for efficient power distribution technologies are expected to create wide, lucrative opportunities in Asia Pacific. In addition, China and India are making massive investments in renewables to attain their clean energy targets and reduce their dependence on fossil fuels, which augurs well for the Virtual Power Plant Market.

Europe is anticipated to tighten its hold on the virtual power plant market share during the forecast period owing to the rapid advancements in energy storage technologies being made in the region. North America, which boasted a market size of USD 0.32 billion in 2019, is predicted to obtain a lead in the global Virtual Power Plant Market on account of the implementation of large-scale VPP projects in the US and Canada.

Regional Analysis for Virtual Power Plant Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Virtual Power Plant Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Virtual Power Plant Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Virtual Power Plant Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

