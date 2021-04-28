Arthroscopy fluid management disposables market |2021 Analysis, Key Opportunities Major Players, Impact of COVID-19 and Size, Growth, Share, Regional Analysis With Global Industry Forecast To 2027, The global ”Arthroscopy fluid management disposables market” size is expected to reach USD 347.7 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period. The increasing number of arthroscopy procedures is expected to drive the market growth, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Arthroscopy Fluid Management Disposables Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Pump Management Disposables and Gravity Management Disposables), By Application (Hospitals, Medical Centers, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The market size was USD 229.5 million in 2019.

The entire world is fighting with the COVID-19 pandemic, which has severely disrupted trades across the globe. The authorities of several countries have initiated lockdown to prevent the spread of this deadly virus. Such plans have caused disturbances in the production and supply chain. But, with time and resolution, we will be able to combat this stern time and get back to normality. Our well-revised reports will help companies to receive in-depth information about the present scenario of every market so that you can adopt the necessary strategies accordingly.

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes quantitative and qualitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers the different regions, which are contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves leading companies and adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration that will contribute to the growth of the market between 2020 and 2027. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as PESTEL and SWOT analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Arthroscopy Fluid Management Disposables Highlights of the Report:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, RandD activities, and product launches in the market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the market

The arthroscopy fluid management disposables market accentuates:

An in-depth analysis of the market

Valuable facts and figures

Profound data about leading regions

Latest market development

Key policies implemented by companies

Competitive landscape

COVID-19 impact

Market Driver:

Rising Incidence of Musculoskeletal Injuries to Augment Growth

The surging incidence of musculoskeletal injuries, resulting in limited mobility & agonizing physical pain will spur demand for arthroscopic fluid management products during the forecast period. According to a report published by the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS), about 6.8 million patients with orthopedic injuries come to medical attention each year in the United States alone. Moreover, the increasing number of sports-related accidents and injuries are expected to promote the healthy growth of the market. According to the National High School Sports-Related Injury Surveillance Study 2017-2018, 1,367,490 cases of sport-related were recorded in high schools in the U.S.Anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury is a major injury in professional sports that can be treated by arthroscopy. The aforementioned factors will contribute significantly to the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

Declined Orthopedic Surgeries to Dampen Market Amid Coronavirus

The COVID-19 outbreak has drastically affected the supply and demand for orthopedic devices. Moreover, the delay in non-compulsory surgeries owing to the need for ventilators for COVID-19 patients will dwindle the growth of the market. Based on a survey conducted in the U.S., almost 50% of surgeons, cardiologists, and anesthesiologists mentioned that they expect patients to either cancel or delay optional surgeries during the coronavirus outbreak. However, the reduction in COVID cases can subsequently improve the prospects of the market in the coming days.

Regional Analysis:

Presence of Major Medical Device Companies to Elevate Market in North America

The market in North America size is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period owing to the presence of key orthopedic device companies in the U.S. The favorable reimbursement policies will significantly bolster the growth of the market in the region. According to the International Trade Administration that used data from the Census Bureau, there are roughly 5,300 to 5,600 U.S. companies in the medical devices sector, with approximately 330,000 to 365,000 employees working in the country. Europe is expected to expand radically during the forecast period owing to the developed healthcare infrastructure, well-established reimbursement system for hospitals, and faster adoption of new orthopedic device technologies in European countries. A higher number of multinational companies have subsidiaries and head offices in the U.K. This factor can further boost growth in the region.

Key Development:

Arthrex announced its collaboration with Clemson University, US, intending to provide 10 scholarships worth USD 7500 each for students who will take courses and internships specifically tailored to the needs of the surgical device industry.

The Report Lists the Main Companies in the Arthroscopy Fluid Management Disposables Market:

Arthrex (U.S)

Stryker (U.S)

Smith & Nephew (U.K)

DePuy (U.S)

Zimmer Biomet (U.S()

ConMed (U.S)

Karl Storz (Germany)

Richard Wolf (U.S)

Other Playe

Segmentation

By Product Type

Pump Management Disposables

Gravity Management Disposables

By Application

Hospitals

Medical Centers

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

AsiaPacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East& Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

