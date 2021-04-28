Loyalty Management Market – Global Analysis, Region, Type and Application, Key Development, Major Drivers, Current Trends and Forecast 2020-2027

The global loyalty management market size is projected to reach USD 10.02 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period. Rising importance of loyalty management during the current COVID-19 pandemic will be a crucial factor driving the market growth, states Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Loyalty Management Market Forecast By Size, Share and Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Customer Retention, Customer Loyalty, and Channel Loyalty), By Deployment (On-Premise and Cloud), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises), By Industry (Banking, Finance, Security and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecommunications, Transportation, Retail, Hospitality, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. Viewing the on-going crisis as a lucrative opportunity, companies, brands, and retailers across the board are designing attractive loyalty solutions in the form of discounts, free shipping, and virtual proximity to retain customers. For instance, the Italian luxury fashion retailer, LuisaViaRoma modified its return policy, changing it from 30 days to 60 as the coronavirus ravaged the country. In the UK, a beer company called BrewDog converted its bars into virtual pubs to maintain visibility and closeness of its brand to its loyal customers. The COVID-19 outbreak, therefore, is generating unique opportunities for businesses to launch novel loyalty programs to retain their customers and attract new ones.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/loyalty-management-market-101166

Market Driver

Blending of Loyalty Programs with Artificial Intelligence to Open New Growth Dimension

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and technologies related to it are being rapidly adopted in multiple industries to optimize their most essential processes. The domain of loyalty management occupies central place in most sectors, primarily those where customer interface is frequent. Integration of AI with loyalty platforms is one of the top trends in this market as AI aids companies to analyze customer behavior and predict their purchase patterns. This ability of AI also allows businesses to offer personalized products and services to their customers. For example, UK-based HSBC Holdings leveraged AI to offer reward points for customers, aligned with their purchase behavior. Similarly, the US pharmacy franchise, Walgreens, personalizes its offers based on customers’ purchase history and also keeps them posted about relevant events and discounts of the company. Increasing adoption of AI by brands to ensure customer loyalty is, thus, expected to fuel the loyalty management market growth in the forthcoming years.

Request To Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/loyalty-management-market-101166

Regional Insights

North America to Have a Tight Hold on Market Share; Europe to Display Considerable Growth

North America boasted a market size of USD 0.81 billion in 2019 and is expected to lead the loyalty management market share during the forecast period. The foremost reason for the region’s commanding hold on the market is the presence of a robust retail sector in the US and Canada. Retail giants such as Walmart and Costco are actively adopting AI and Machine Learning (ML) to enhance customer satisfaction and ensure customer retention, which is fueling the regional market.

In Europe, personalized loyalty management programs are gaining popularity, especially in France, Italy, and the UK, with brands in these countries increasingly investing in AI for improved customer engagement. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR as retailers in the region are focused on enhancing customer experience through advanced loyalty programs.

Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/loyalty-management-market-101166

List of Players Profiled in this Market Report:

VeriPark

Target Brands, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Kobie

IBM Corporation

Comarch SA

Bond Brand Loyalty

Antavo

TIBCO Software, Inc.

Maritz Motivation, Inc.

ICF International, Inc.

Epsilon Data Management, LLC.

Capillary Technologies

Blue Ocean Contact Centers, Inc.

Aimia, Inc.

Quick Buy- Loyalty Management Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101166

Other Exclusive Reports:

Cloud Computing Market 2021 – Industry Size, Share, Dynamics, Status, Outlook and Opportunities: 2027

Accounting Software Market 2021 – Industry Size, Share, Dynamics, Status, Outlook and Opportunities: 2026

Mobile Payment Market 2021 | Trends, Growth Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2027

Recruitment Software Market 2021 – Industry Size, Share, Dynamics, Status, Outlook and Opportunities: 2025

Team Collaboration Software Market 2021 | Trends, Growth Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123ac

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]