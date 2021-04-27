Global Industrial Power Tools Market Size by Production, Top Countries Import-Export and Consumption Forecast & Regional Analysis by 2027

Global “Industrial Power Tools Market” Forecast 2021-2027:

An Industrial Power Tools is a tool that is actuated by an additional power source and mechanism other than the solely manual labor used with hand tools. The most common types of Industrial Power Tools use electric motors. Internal combustion engines and compressed air are also commonly used. Other power sources include steam engines, direct burning of fuels and propellants, or even natural power sources like wind or moving water. Tools directly driven by animal power are not generally considered Industrial Power Tools. Industrial Power Tools are used in industry, in construction, in the garden, for housework tasks such as cooking, cleaning, and around the house for purposes of driving (fasteners), drilling, cutting, shaping, sanding, grinding, routing, polishing, painting, heating and more. Industrial Power Tools are classified as either stationary or portable, where portable means hand-held. Portable Industrial Power Tools have obvious advantages in mobility. Stationary Industrial Power Tools however often have advantages in speed and accuracy, and some stationary Industrial Power Tools can produce objects that cannot be made in any other way. Stationary Industrial Power Tools for metalworking are usually called machine tools. The term machine tool is not usually applied to stationary Industrial Power Tools for woodworking, although such usage is occasionally heard, and in some cases, such as drill presses and bench grinders, exactly the same tool is used for both woodworking and metalworking.

Europe has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Industrial Power Tools market, while the United States is the second sales volume market for Industrial Power Tools in 2019.

In the industry, Stanley Black&Decker (DeWalt) profits most in 2019 and recent years, while TTI and Bosch ranked 2 and 3. The market share of them is 19%, 17% and 17% in 2019. The gap of market share is kept on enlarged due to different strategy.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Industrial Power Tools Market

The global Industrial Power Tools market was valued at USD 26390 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach USD 34940 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2021-2026.

Global Industrial Power Tools Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Industrial Power Tools Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, and global markets including progress trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions expansion status.

Industrial Power Tools Market size provides key analysis on the market status of the Industrial Power Tools manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe.

The report demonstrates detail coverage of Industrial Power Tools industry and main market trends.

The market research includes historical and forecast data, like demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Industrial Power Tools by geography, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions.

The research covers the current Industrial Power Tools market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Stanley Black＆Decker (DeWalt)

Bosch

TTI

Makita

HiKOKI

Hilti

Einhell

Snap-on

DEVON (Chevron Group)

Festool

Apex Tool Group

Dongcheng

C. & E. Fein

Zhejiang Crown

Positec Group

Jiangsu Jinding

KEN

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the World Health Organization declared it a public health emergency. The desease has spread to over 100 countries and caused huge losses of lives around the globe. Especially the global manufacturing, tourism and financial markets have been hit hard. The downward pressure on the world economy that once showed signs of recovery in the previous period has increased again. The outbreak of the epidemic has added risk factors to the already weak growth of the world economy. Many international organizations have pointed out that the world economy is in the most severe period since the financial crisis.

By the product type, the Industrial Power Tools market is primarily split into:

Lithium-Ion Battery

Ni-Cad Battery

NiMH Battery

Others

By the end users/application, Industrial Power Tools market report covers the following segments:

Construction

Industry

Others

Table of Contents with Major Points :

Detailed TOC of Global Industrial Power Tools Market Research Report 2021-2027, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Industrial Power Tools Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Industrial Power Tools

1.2 Industrial Power Tools Segment by Type

1.3 Industrial Power Tools Segment by Application

1.4 Global Industrial Power Tools Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.5 Industrial Power Tools Industry

1.6 Industrial Power Tools Market Trends

2 Global Industrial Power Tools Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Industrial Power Tools Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.2 Global Industrial Power Tools Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.3 Global Industrial Power Tools Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Industrial Power Tools Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Industrial Power Tools Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Industrial Power Tools Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Industrial Power Tools Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Industrial Power Tools Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2021

3.2 Global Industrial Power Tools Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2021

3.3 North America Industrial Power Tools Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4 Europe Industrial Power Tools Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.5 Asia Pacific Industrial Power Tools Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.6 Latin America Industrial Power Tools Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7 Middle East and Africa Industrial Power Tools Market Facts & Figures by Country

4 Global Industrial Power Tools Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Industrial Power Tools Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.2 Global Industrial Power Tools Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.3 Global Industrial Power Tools Price Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.4 Global Industrial Power Tools Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2021): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Industrial Power Tools Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Industrial Power Tools Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2021)

5.2 Global Industrial Power Tools Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2021)

5.3 Global Industrial Power Tools Price by Application (2015-2021)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industrial Power Tools Business

7 Industrial Power Tools Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Industrial Power Tools Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.2 Industrial Power Tools Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.3 Industrial Power Tools Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.4 North America Industrial Power Tools Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.5 Europe Industrial Power Tools Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.6 Asia Pacific Industrial Power Tools Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.7 Latin America Industrial Power Tools Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Industrial Power Tools Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

