Ergonomic Office Chair Market includes Top Countries Figures, Business Growth, Market Size, SWOT Analysis, Business Opportunity, Applications, Trends and Forecast to 2027

An Ergonomic office chair, or desk chair, is a type of chair that is designed for use at a desk in an office. Usually, the Ergonomic office chairs have adjustable seats, armrests, backs, back supports, and heights to prevent repetitive stress injury and back pain associated with sitting for long periods.

Ergonomic chairs are designed to be adaptable to the user’s needs and are associated with higher productivity levels due to the customized support that they offer.

In terms of product categories, the ergonomic office chair can be divided into three types: 3 degrees of freedom adjustment. In 2019, the market share of < 2 degrees of freedom adjustment is the largest, accounting for about 52%.

From the perspective of product application, ethical office chair can be used in enterprise procurement, government procurement, school procurement and individual procurement. In 2019, enterprise procurement has the largest market share, about 43%.

The global Ergonomic Office Chair market was valued at USD 15030 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 17380 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Ergonomic Office Chair volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ergonomic Office Chair market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Global Ergonomic Office Chair Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

This report contains systematic and point to point information regarding to Ergonomic Office Chair Industry and growing due to growing requirements for quality inspection and surge in demand. It also provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and provides healthy CAGR during the period 2027 and calculate the market size, Ergonomic Office Chair Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate.

Ergonomic Office Chair Market Analysis report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, and global markets including progress trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions expansion status. This report is comprehensive numerical analyses of the Ergonomic Office Chair industry and provides data for making strategies to increase the market growth and success. Ergonomic Office Chair Market finds essential elements of the this market in light of present industry, this market requests, business methodologies used by Ergonomic Office Chair Market players and the future prospects from different edges in detail.

The research covers the current Ergonomic Office Chair market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of TOP KEY PLAYERS/MANUFACTURERS:

Steelcase

Herman Miller

Haworth

HNI Corporation

Okamura Corporation

Global Furniture Group

KI

Teknion

Knoll

Kinnarps Holding

Kimball Office

Kokuyo

ITOKI

Uchida Yoko

Vitra Holding

AURORA

TopStar

SUNON GROUP

UE Furniture

Nowy Styl

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

By the product type, the Ergonomic Office Chair market is primarily split into:

<2 Degrees of Freedom Adjustment

2-3 Degrees of Freedom Adjustment

>3 Degrees of Freedom Adjustment

By the end users/application, Ergonomic Office Chair market report covers the following segments:

Enterprise Procurement

Government Procurement

School Procurement

Individual Procurement

The key regions covered in the Ergonomic Office Chair market report are:



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Ergonomic Office Chair Market Size provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and also provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth. Ergonomic Office Chair Market Forecast of Six Years assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow. It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments.

Key Reasons to Purchase:

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global Ergonomic Office Chair market trend and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global Ergonomic Office Chair market growth.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the Ergonomic Office Chair market forecast.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Table of Contents with Major Points:

Detailed TOC of Global Ergonomic Office Chair Market Research Report 2021-2027, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Ergonomic Office Chair Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Ergonomic Office Chair

1.2 Ergonomic Office Chair Segment by Type

1.3 Ergonomic Office Chair Segment by Application

1.4 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.5 Ergonomic Office Chair Industry

1.6 Ergonomic Office Chair Market Trends

2 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.2 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.3 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Ergonomic Office Chair Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Ergonomic Office Chair Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Ergonomic Office Chair Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Ergonomic Office Chair Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2021

3.2 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2021

3.3 North America Ergonomic Office Chair Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4 Europe Ergonomic Office Chair Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.5 Asia Pacific Ergonomic Office Chair Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.6 Latin America Ergonomic Office Chair Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7 Middle East and Africa Ergonomic Office Chair Market Facts & Figures by Country

4 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.2 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.3 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Price Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.4 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2021): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2021)

5.2 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2021)

5.3 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Price by Application (2015-2021)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Ergonomic Office Chair Business

7 Ergonomic Office Chair Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.2 Ergonomic Office Chair Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.3 Ergonomic Office Chair Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.4 North America Ergonomic Office Chair Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.5 Europe Ergonomic Office Chair Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.6 Asia Pacific Ergonomic Office Chair Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.7 Latin America Ergonomic Office Chair Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Ergonomic Office Chair Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

