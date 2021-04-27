Rice Protein Market Size and Growth, Top Countries Statistics, Development and Forecast to 2027 Research Report

Global “Rice Protein Market” Forecast 2021-2027:

Rice protein is a vegetarian protein isolate that is an alternative to the more common whey and soy protein isolates. Brown rice can be treated with enzymes that will cause carbohydrates to separate from proteins. The resulting protein powder is then sometimes flavored or added to smoothies or health shakes.

Rice protein industry is concentrated relatively. Currently, there are several producing companies in the world rice protein industry.

The global Rice Protein market was valued at USD 125.4 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 295.9 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.9% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Rice Protein volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Rice Protein market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Global Rice Protein Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application.

This report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, and global markets including progress trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions expansion status.

Rice Protein Market size provides key analysis on the market status of the Rice Protein manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Rice Protein Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate.

The report demonstrates detail coverage of Rice Protein industry and main market trends.

The market research includes historical and forecast data, like demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Rice Protein by geography, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions.

The research covers the current Rice Protein market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Axiom Foods

Shafi Gluco Chem

Wuxi Jinnong Biotechnology

Anhui Shunxin Shengyuan

Hunan Huisheng Biotechnology

Habib-ADM Limited

Matco Foods

Jiangxi Yiwanjia Organic Agricultural

JiangXi HengDing Food

BENEO

Gulshan

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the World Health Organization declared it a public health emergency. The desease has spread to over 100 countries and caused huge losses of lives around the globe. Especially the global manufacturing, tourism and financial markets have been hit hard.

By the product type, the Rice Protein market is primarily split into:

Rice Protein Isolate

Rice Protein Concentrate

By the end users/application, Rice Protein market report covers the following segments:

Food & Beverage

Animal Feed

Sports Nutrition

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Table of Contents with Major Points :

Detailed TOC of Global Rice Protein Market Research Report 2021-2027, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Rice Protein Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Rice Protein

1.2 Rice Protein Segment by Type

1.3 Rice Protein Segment by Application

1.4 Global Rice Protein Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.5 Rice Protein Industry

1.6 Rice Protein Market Trends

2 Global Rice Protein Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Rice Protein Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.2 Global Rice Protein Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.3 Global Rice Protein Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Rice Protein Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Rice Protein Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Rice Protein Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Rice Protein Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Rice Protein Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2021

3.2 Global Rice Protein Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2021

3.3 North America Rice Protein Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4 Europe Rice Protein Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.5 Asia Pacific Rice Protein Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.6 Latin America Rice Protein Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7 Middle East and Africa Rice Protein Market Facts & Figures by Country

4 Global Rice Protein Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Rice Protein Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.2 Global Rice Protein Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.3 Global Rice Protein Price Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.4 Global Rice Protein Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2021): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Rice Protein Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Rice Protein Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2021)

5.2 Global Rice Protein Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2021)

5.3 Global Rice Protein Price by Application (2015-2021)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Rice Protein Business

7 Rice Protein Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Rice Protein Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.2 Rice Protein Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.3 Rice Protein Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.4 North America Rice Protein Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.5 Europe Rice Protein Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.6 Asia Pacific Rice Protein Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.7 Latin America Rice Protein Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Rice Protein Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

