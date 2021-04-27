Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market Size Key Players, Regions, Top Countries Manufacturers Analysis, Application and Specification, Cost Analysis, Price and Gross Margin by 2027

Global “Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market” Forecast 2021-2027:

Forged aluminium wheels are one-piece wheels formed from a single block of metal by hot forging, followed by hot or cold spinning and the necessary machining operations. The forging process permits flexibility in design of the styled disk, almost similar to cast wheels. Onepiece forging is considered superior to other forms of wheel manufacturing in providing ultimate strength while reducing weight compared to cast and multi-piece aluminium wheels.

Forged wheels are typically around 25% lighter than cast wheels (and potentially even more).

The classification of Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel includes OEM, Aftermarket, and the proportion of OEM in 2017 is about 86.13%, OEM will be the reigning segment in terms of market revenue share throughout the forecast period, anticipated to hold about 86.23% revenue share of the global market by 2025 end. With a noteworthy 5.24% CAGR.

Under by Application, the global market is segmented into Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicleand. Passenger Vehicle segment will hold maximum sales share in the global market, and the consumption proportion is about 88.8% in 2017. and forecasts indicate 88.9% market share for this segment by the end of the forecast period in 2025.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 30.9% in 2017. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26.8%, China is also an important sales region for the Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel.

Market competition is intense. Superior Industries, Alcoa, BBS GmbH, CITIC Dicastal, Borbet, Gemsy Wheels, etc. are the leaders of the industry. In the future, the Forged Alloy Alumunium Whee will have a good future; the price fluctuation has relationship with the raw material. The technology will more mature and the monopoly phenomenon will be weakening. The installed rate in the commercial vehicle will increase.

The global Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel market was valued at USD 2859.5 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach USD 4377.1 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2026.

Global Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, and global markets including progress trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions expansion status. This report is comprehensive numerical analyses of the Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel industry analysis and provides data for making strategies to increase the market growth and success. The Report also estimates the market size, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate for decision making.

Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market size provides key analysis on the market status of the Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate.

The report demonstrates detail coverage of Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel industry and main market trends.

The market research includes historical and forecast data, like demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel by geography, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions.

The research covers the current Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Superior Industries

Alcoa

BBS GmbH

CITIC Dicastal

Borbet

Gemsy Wheels

Ronal Wheels

Accuride

Wanfeng Auto

BBS JAPAN

RAYS Wheels

Cromodora Wheels

Zhejiang Jinfei

Lizhong Group

YHI

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the World Health Organization declared it a public health emergency. The desease has spread to over 100 countries and caused huge losses of lives around the globe. Especially the global manufacturing, tourism and financial markets have been hit hard. The downward pressure on the world economy that once showed signs of recovery in the previous period has increased again. The outbreak of the epidemic has added risk factors to the already weak growth of the world economy. Many international organizations have pointed out that the world economy is in the most severe period since the financial crisis.

By the product type, the Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel market is primarily split into:

OEM

Aftermarket

By the end users/application, Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel market report covers the following segments:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Table of Contents with Major Points :

Detailed TOC of Global Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market Research Report 2021-2027, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel

1.2 Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Segment by Type

1.3 Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Segment by Application

1.4 Global Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.5 Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Industry

1.6 Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market Trends

2 Global Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.2 Global Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.3 Global Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2021

3.2 Global Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2021

3.3 North America Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4 Europe Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.5 Asia Pacific Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.6 Latin America Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7 Middle East and Africa Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market Facts & Figures by Country

4 Global Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.2 Global Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.3 Global Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Price Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.4 Global Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2021): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2021)

5.2 Global Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2021)

5.3 Global Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Price by Application (2015-2021)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Business

7 Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.2 Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.3 Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.4 North America Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.5 Europe Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.6 Asia Pacific Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.7 Latin America Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

