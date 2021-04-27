Elevator and Escalator Market Size, Analysis Top Countries In-depth Research, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Regional Forecasts to 2027

Global “Elevator and Escalator Market” Forecast 2021-2027:

An Elevator, also called Lift in British English, is a type of transport equipment that efficiently carries passengers or freight between the levels of multistory building. Most modern elevators are propelled by electric motors, with the aid of a counterweight, through a system of cables and sheaves (pulleys). By opening the way to higher buildings, the elevator played a decisive role in creating the characteristic urban geography of many modern cities, especially in the United States, and promises to fill an indispensable role in future city development.

In generally, elevators include the escalators and the moving walkways. An escalator is a moving staircase used as transportation between floors or levels in subways, buildings, and other mass pedestrian areas. A moving walkway or moving sidewalk, travelator, is a slow moving conveyor mechanism that transports passengers across a horizontal or inclined plane over a short to medium distance. The different between the escalator and the moving walkway is the former has stairs and the latter is a flat or slant apron without stairs.

The Elevators and Escalators market is very concerted market; the revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 83% of the total revenue in 2017.

The leading manufactures mainly are Otis, Schindler, ThyssenKrupp, Kone and Mitsubishi Electric. Otis is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 16.3% in 2017. The next is Schindler and ThyssenKrupp.

There are mainly three type product of Elevators and Escalators market: Elevator, Escalator and Moving Walkway.

Geographically, the global Elevators and Escalators market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and RoW. China held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 66.82% in 2017. The next is Europe.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Elevator and Escalator Market

The global Elevator and Escalator market was valued at USD 34540 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach USD 36550 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 0.8% during 2021-2026.

Global Elevator and Escalator Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Elevator and Escalator Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, and global markets including progress trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions expansion status. This report is comprehensive numerical analyses of the Elevator and Escalator industry analysis and provides data for making strategies to increase the market growth and success. The Report also estimates the market size, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate for decision making.

Elevator and Escalator Market size provides key analysis on the market status of the Elevator and Escalator manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Elevator and Escalator Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate.

The report demonstrates detail coverage of Elevator and Escalator industry and main market trends.

The market research includes historical and forecast data, like demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Elevator and Escalator by geography, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions.

The research covers the current Elevator and Escalator market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Otis

Schindler Group

ThyssenKrupp

Kone

Mitsubishi Electric

Toshiba

Hitachi

Fujitec

Hyundai

Yungtay Engineering

Canny Elevator

Volkslift

Syney Elevator

Sicher Elevator

SJEC

Guangri Elevator

Hangzhou XiOlift

Edunburgh Elevator

Suzhou Diao

CNYD

Meilun Elevator

IFE Elevators

Joylive Elevator

Dongnan Elevator

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the World Health Organization declared it a public health emergency. The desease has spread to over 100 countries and caused huge losses of lives around the globe. Especially the global manufacturing, tourism and financial markets have been hit hard. The downward pressure on the world economy that once showed signs of recovery in the previous period has increased again. The outbreak of the epidemic has added risk factors to the already weak growth of the world economy. Many international organizations have pointed out that the world economy is in the most severe period since the financial crisis.

By the product type, the Elevator and Escalator market is primarily split into:

Elevator (Vertical)

Escalator

Moving Walkway

By the end users/application, Elevator and Escalator market report covers the following segments:

Residential Area

Commercial Office

Transportation Hub Area

Industrial Area

Table of Contents with Major Points :

Detailed TOC of Global Elevator and Escalator Market Research Report 2021-2027, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Elevator and Escalator Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Elevator and Escalator

1.2 Elevator and Escalator Segment by Type

1.3 Elevator and Escalator Segment by Application

1.4 Global Elevator and Escalator Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.5 Elevator and Escalator Industry

1.6 Elevator and Escalator Market Trends

2 Global Elevator and Escalator Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Elevator and Escalator Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.2 Global Elevator and Escalator Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.3 Global Elevator and Escalator Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Elevator and Escalator Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Elevator and Escalator Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Elevator and Escalator Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Elevator and Escalator Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Elevator and Escalator Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2021

3.2 Global Elevator and Escalator Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2021

3.3 North America Elevator and Escalator Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4 Europe Elevator and Escalator Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.5 Asia Pacific Elevator and Escalator Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.6 Latin America Elevator and Escalator Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7 Middle East and Africa Elevator and Escalator Market Facts & Figures by Country

4 Global Elevator and Escalator Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Elevator and Escalator Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.2 Global Elevator and Escalator Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.3 Global Elevator and Escalator Price Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.4 Global Elevator and Escalator Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2021): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Elevator and Escalator Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Elevator and Escalator Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2021)

5.2 Global Elevator and Escalator Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2021)

5.3 Global Elevator and Escalator Price by Application (2015-2021)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Elevator and Escalator Business

7 Elevator and Escalator Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Elevator and Escalator Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.2 Elevator and Escalator Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.3 Elevator and Escalator Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.4 North America Elevator and Escalator Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.5 Europe Elevator and Escalator Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.6 Asia Pacific Elevator and Escalator Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.7 Latin America Elevator and Escalator Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Elevator and Escalator Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

