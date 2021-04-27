Global Research report on Contrast Media Market Size Analysis by Current Industry Status & Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, Target Audience and Forecast to 2027

Global “Contrast Media Market” Analysis 2021-2027:

Contrast media (or contrast agents) is a substance used to increase the contrast of structures or fluids within the body in medical imaging. Contrast agents absorb or alter external electromagnetism or ultrasound, which is different from radiopharmaceuticals, which emit radiation themselves. Contrast media, enhance the radiodensity in a target tissue or structure.

Contrast agents are commonly used to improve the visibility of blood vessels and the gastrointestinal tract.

Several types of contrast media are in use in medical imaging and they can roughly be classified based on the imaging modalities where they are used. Most common contrast agents work based on X-ray attenuation and magnetic resonance signal enhancement.

The classification of contrast media includes X-ray & CT contrast media, MRI contrast media, ultrasound contrast media, and the proportion of X-ray & CT contrast media in 2017 is about 86%.

Contrast media is widely used in hospitals and clinics. The most proportion of contrast media is used in hospitals and the revenue in 2017 is 3796 M USD.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 32% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 28%.

Market competition is intense. GE, Bayer, Bracco Imaging, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The global Contrast Media market was valued at USD 5284.3 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 7363.9 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Contrast Media volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Contrast Media market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Global Contrast Media Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

project the value and sales volume of submarkets, with respect to key regions. This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. The report forecast global Contrast Media market growth to reach Million USD in 2021 with a heavy CAGR value during the period of 2021-2027. Projected and forecast revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation. Product values are estimated based on manufacturers’ revenue. Estimates of the regional markets for Contrast Media are based on the applications market.

Based on the Contrast Media market trend, development status, competitive landscape and development model in different regions of the world, this report is dedicated to providing niche markets, potential risks and comprehensive competitive strategy analysis in different fields. From the competitive advantages of different types of products and services, the development opportunities and consumption characteristics and structure analysis of the downstream application fields are all analyzed in detail.

The Report Provides Detailed Profile and Data Information Analysis Of Leading Company:

GE

Bayer

Bracco Imaging

Guerbet Group

Hengrui Medicine

Lantheus

YRPG

BeiLu Pharma

Get a sample copy of the report at – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/17140959

Market Segment by Product Type:

X-ray & CT Contrast Media

MRI Contrast Media

Ultrasound Contrast Media

Market Segment by Product Application:

Hospitals

Clinics

The negative global impacts of the coronavirus are already there, significantly affecting the Contrast Media market size in 2021. This report studies and analyzes the in-depth impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Contrast Media industry.

In addition, the report provides insight into main drivers of market demand and strategies of suppliers. Key players are profiled, and their market shares in the global Contrast Media market are discussed. And this report covers the historical situation, present status and the future prospects of the global Contrast Media market for 2015-2027.

Feel Free to Ask Question before Purchasing the Report at – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/17140959

Table of Contents with Major Points:

Global Contrast Media Professional Survey Report Report 2021, Forecast to 2027

1 Market Overview Contrast Media Definition

1.1 Contrast Media Definition

1.2 Contrast Media Segment by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.4 Global Contrast Media Market Comparison by Regions (2021-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Contrast Media Industry Impact

2 Global Contrast Media Market Competition by Manufacturer

3 Analysis of Contrast Media Industry Key Manufacturers

4 Global Contrast Media Market Size Categorized by Regions

5 North America Contrast Media Market Size Categorized by Countries

6 Europe Contrast Media Market Size Categorized by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Contrast Media Market Size Categorized by Countries

Get a Sample PDF of Contrast Media Market Report 2021

8 South America Contrast Media Market Size Categorized by Countries

8.1 South America Contrast Media Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2 South America Contrast Media Revenue (Value) by Manufacturers (2018-2021)

8.3 South America Contrast Media Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

8.4 South America Contrast Media Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2021)

9 Middle East and Africa Contrast Media Market Size Categorized by Countries

10 Global Contrast Media Market Segment by Type

11 Global Contrast Media Market Segment by Application

12 Market Forecast for Contrast Media

13 Contrast Media Related Market Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

Buy this report (Price 2900 USD for a single-user license) – https://www.360researchreports.com/purchase/17140959

About Us:

360 Research Reports is the credible source for gaining the market reports that will provide you with the lead your business needs. At 360 Research Reports, our objective is providing a platform for many top-notch market research firms worldwide to publish their research reports, as well as helping the decision makers in finding most suitable market research solutions under one roof. Our aim is to provide the best solution that matches the exact customer requirements. This drives us to provide you with custom or syndicated research reports.

Contact Us:

Name: Mr. Ajay More

Email: [email protected]

Organization: 360 Research Reports

Phone: +44 20 3239 8187/ +14242530807

For More Related Reports:-

2021-2025 Global Neuro-Stimulators Market: Development Plans, Emerging Demand, Healthy CAGR, Industry Share, Leading Players Strategy, Drivers and Opportunity Outlook | 360 Research Report

Rhythm Machines Sales Market Size 2021: Top Countries Segmented By Applications and Geography Trends, Share, Revenue, Industry Trends Under COVID-19, Growth Prospects and Forecasts to 2027

Global Industrial Vision Sensors Sales Market Size 2021 Analysis By Current Industry Status, Growth Opportunities, Industry Trends Under COVID-19, Top Key Players, Target Audience and Forecast To 2027

Global VR for Education Market Size 2021: Analysis By Emerging Trends, Industry Share, Top Impacting Factors, Key Manufactures, Applications and Forecasts Up To 2027

Global Flexible Packaging for Food and Beverages Sales Market Size 2021 Analysis By Current Industry Status, Growth Opportunities, Industry Trends Under COVID-19, Top Key Players, Target Audience and Forecast To 2027

Global Mobile Computing Devices Market Growth, Size & Revenue 2021 By Type, Application, Competitive Landscape, Overview with Detailed Analysis, Risk Assessment, Industry Forecast Value and Share till 2027

Global Rapeseed Lecithin Sales Market 2021 Size with Top Countries Industry Chain Structure, Competitive Landscape, Future Trends, New Projects and Investment Analysis By 360 Research Report

Global Micro Packaging Market Size 2021: Analysis By Emerging Trends, Industry Share, Top Impacting Factors, Key Manufactures, Applications and Forecasts Up To 2027