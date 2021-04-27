Cosmetics & Personal Care Products Direct Selling Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Demand, Global Analysis and Forecast till 2026

The global cosmetics & personal care products direct selling market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Cosmetics & Personal Care Products Direct Selling Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Type (Health Supplements, Hair Care, Skin Care, Fragrances) and Geography Forecast till 2025”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other cosmetics & personal care products direct selling market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Various companies operating in the Global Cosmetics And Personal Care Products Direct Selling Market are;

Oriflame

Vorwerk

Alphay

Young Living

Nu Skin

JoyMain

Longrich

Tupperware

Infinitus

Rolmex

Mary Kay

Conway

Sun Hope

Belcorp

Herbalife

Telecom Plus

Natura

Avon, and Amway

Fortune Business Insights predicts the skincare product segment to emerge as the leading segment in the global cosmetics and personal care products direct selling market. This is because of the introduction of chemical free and organic skin care products by major players of direct selling namely, Forever Living, Mary Kay Cosmetics, Natura Cosmeticos, and others.

According to a survey conducted, about 83% of Chinese women between the age of 31 to 45 and 88% Chinese women between the ages 20 to 30 years prefer to apply makeup on a regular basis. This creates lucrative growth opportunities for the cosmetic industry to generate greater revenues at faster pace.

Increasing Demand for Chemical Free Products Propelling Growth

Various factors responsible for the growth of the global cosmetics and personal care products direct selling market include rise in awareness among consumers, and increasing popularity of makeup and personal hygiene. The introduction of new ingredients and flavors in products is also attracting large revenues to the market globally. The rising demand for chemical-free products that are safe for the skin is also increasing and this is also anticipated to boost the global market for direct selling of cosmetics and personal care products.

Promotion of fragrances and hair care segment is also attracting revenues to the market. Introduction of new hair and body care products such as hair serum, conditioner, body mist, and others have brought more curiosity among consumers and therefore the demand for these products is also increasing.

Regional Analysis for Cosmetics & Personal Care Products Direct Selling Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Cosmetics & Personal Care Products Direct Selling Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Cosmetics & Personal Care Products Direct Selling Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Cosmetics & Personal Care Products Direct Selling Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

