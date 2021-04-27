Corn-Based Ingredients Market Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2027

The global corn-based ingredients market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Corn-Based Ingredients Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Type (Corn Starch, Feed Ingredients, Corn Oil, Fuel Ethanol, DDGS), Application Type (Animal Feed, Processed Foods & Beverages, Fuel) and Geography Forecast till 2025”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other corn-based ingredients market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Some of the leading companies that are operating in the global corn-based ingredients market are

Cargill Incorporated

POET LLC

The Archer Daniels Midland Company

Bunge Limited

Tate & Lyle PLC

SunOpta Inc.

Ingredion Incorporated

Limagrain Céréales Ingrédients

Roquette

VIVESCIA group

Gulshan Polyols Limited and Valero Energy Corporation.

Corn is an easily grown crop and can be grown in almost all parts of the world. The seeds or kernel of corn hold majority of the nutrients and these are the most commonly consumed parts. Corn can be used to treat diabetes, chronic heart diseases and maintaining blood pressure.

The exceptional health benefits of corn have led to an increased demand for corn-based ingredients. Furthermore, product innovations and increasing use of corn in recombinant form have created a worldwide demand. The aforementioned factor is likely to boost the global corn ingredients market in the forthcoming years.

FDA’s Approval for HI-Maize Resistant Starch Will Boost the Market

Corn-based ingredients have many health benefits and their use, in combination with other ingredients were hugely beneficial. Many companies are focusing on the research and development on corn-based ingredients, in order to crack the code for successful applications in the healthcare industry, with minimum adverse effects.

In 2016, Ingredion, one of the leading providers of ingredient solutions, announced that it has received approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its petition regarding the use of HI-Maize resistant starch in treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Regional Analysis for Corn-Based Ingredients Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Corn-Based Ingredients Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Corn-Based Ingredients Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Corn-Based Ingredients Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

