Calcium Silicate Insulation Boards market Size Trends, regions, key players and manufacturers, Top Countries Analysis

Calcium silicate board is made of siliceous materials (mainly composed of SiO2, such as quartz powder, coal ash, diatomite, etc.), calcium materials (mainly CaO, such as lime, calcium carbide mud, cement, etc.), reinforcied fibers, and other additives. According to a certain proportion of various compounds, use advanced producing technology of molding, pressure, high-temperature steaming and other special technical processing to made calcium silicate board.

Calcium silicate boards as a new green building material, in addition to a conventional functions like gypsum board, also has excellent advantages of fire performance, moisture resistance, and long service life. Calcium silicate boards are widely used in commercial, industrial and residential construction of the suspended ceiling and partition wall, home decoration, furniture liners, billboards lining, the ship’s compartment plate, warehouse boards, and other indoor engineering siding.

Calcium silicate board is an asbestos-free thermal insulation product that can withstand continuous high operating temperatures. It is a light weight, low thermal conductive, high strength, easy to install, reliable and durable product.

Calcium silicate board is widely used in construction fields, such as ceilings, interior and exterior was and so on. Besides, calcium silicate boards can be used in the industrial fields, like flue sheet of power plant, boilers, chemical pipelines, drying oven, etc. Among various applications, demand from buildings fields still owns the largest market share, with about 73% consumption share.

The global Calcium Silicate Insulation Boards market was valued at USD 2136.9 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach USD 2763.6 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021-2026.

Etex Group

A&A Material

NICHIAS

Wellpool

Ramco Hilux

Taisyou

Jinqiang

Yichang Hongyang Group

KingTec Materials

CNUE

Ningbo Yihe Green Board

Guangdong Newelement

Zhejiang Hailong

Sanle Group

Guangdong Soben Green

Shandong lutai

Skamol

Market Segment by Product Type:

Low Density

Medium Density

High Density

Market Segment by Product Application:

Industrial

Commercial & Residential Buildings

The negative global impacts of the coronavirus are already there, significantly affecting the Calcium Silicate Insulation Boards market size in 2021. This report studies and analyzes the in-depth impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Calcium Silicate Insulation Boards industry.

In addition, the report provides insight into main drivers of market demand and strategies of suppliers. Key players are profiled, and their market shares in the global Calcium Silicate Insulation Boards market are discussed. And this report covers the historical situation, present status and the future prospects of the global Calcium Silicate Insulation Boards market for 2015-2027.

1 Market Overview Calcium Silicate Insulation Boards Definition

1.1 Calcium Silicate Insulation Boards Definition

1.2 Calcium Silicate Insulation Boards Segment by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.4 Global Calcium Silicate Insulation Boards Market Comparison by Regions (2021-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Calcium Silicate Insulation Boards Industry Impact

2 Global Calcium Silicate Insulation Boards Market Competition by Manufacturer

3 Analysis of Calcium Silicate Insulation Boards Industry Key Manufacturers

4 Global Calcium Silicate Insulation Boards Market Size Categorized by Regions

5 North America Calcium Silicate Insulation Boards Market Size Categorized by Countries

6 Europe Calcium Silicate Insulation Boards Market Size Categorized by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Calcium Silicate Insulation Boards Market Size Categorized by Countries

8 South America Calcium Silicate Insulation Boards Market Size Categorized by Countries

8.1 South America Calcium Silicate Insulation Boards Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2 South America Calcium Silicate Insulation Boards Revenue (Value) by Manufacturers (2018-2021)

8.3 South America Calcium Silicate Insulation Boards Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

8.4 South America Calcium Silicate Insulation Boards Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2021)

9 Middle East and Africa Calcium Silicate Insulation Boards Market Size Categorized by Countries

10 Global Calcium Silicate Insulation Boards Market Segment by Type

11 Global Calcium Silicate Insulation Boards Market Segment by Application

12 Market Forecast for Calcium Silicate Insulation Boards

13 Calcium Silicate Insulation Boards Related Market Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

