Global Athletic Tape Market Size, Analysis, Segments, Competitors, Competitors, Market Share, Growth Forecast research report

Global “Athletic Tape Market” Research Report 2021-2027:

Athletic taping is the process of applying tape directly to the skin in order to maintain a stable position of bones and muscles during athletic activity. It is a procedure that uses tape, attached to the skin, to physically keep in place muscles or bones at a certain position. This reduces pain and aids recovery. Taping is usually used to help recover from overuse and other injuries. The general goals of athletic taping are to restrict the motion of an injured joint, compress soft tissues to reduce swelling, support anatomical structures involved in the injury, serve as a splint or secure a splint, secure dressing or bandages, protect the injured joint from re-injury, and protect the injured part while the injured part is in the healing process.

The major manufacturers of Athletic Tape are located in China, Japan, South Korea and the United States. The main consumption areas are the United States, Europe and Japan. North America is the largest consumption market, its consumption accounted for over 37.8% of the global market in 2017, followed by Europe and Asia.

The global Athletic Tape market was valued at USD 408.6 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 746.9 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Athletic Tape volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Athletic Tape market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Global Athletic Tape Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

This report contains systematic and point to point information regarding to Athletic Tape Industry and growing due to growing requirements for quality inspection and surge in demand.

Athletic Tape Market Analysis report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, and global markets including progress trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions expansion status.

The research covers the current Athletic Tape market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of TOP KEY PLAYERS/MANUFACTURERS:

Kinesio Taping

3M

SpiderTech

KT TAPE

Johnson & Johnson

RockTape

Jaybird & Mais

Mueller

StrengthTape

Atex Medical

Towatek Korea

K-active

Healixon

LP Support

TERA Medical

Kindmax

DL Medical&Health

Socko

Medsport

GSPMED

By the product type, the Athletic Tape market is primarily split into:

Roll Tape

Pre-cut Bandage

By the end users/application, Athletic Tape market report covers the following segments:

Pharmacy & Drugstore

Online Shop

Sports Franchised Store

Hospital & Physiotherapy & Chiropractic

Others

The key regions covered in the Athletic Tape market report are:



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Athletic Tape Market Size provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and also provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth. Athletic Tape Market Forecast of Six Years assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow. It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments.

