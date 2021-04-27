Global Research report on 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Size Segmentation: Research, Analysis, trends, market Share, Competitors, Regions, Applications and forecast up to 2027

Global “1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) Market” Forecast 2021-2027:

1,3-Butanediol (also known as butane-1,3-diol, or 1,3-dihydroxybutane) is a diol used as a chemical intermediate in the manufacture of polyester plasticizers and other products. It finds some use as a solvent for flavorings and as a humectant in pet foods, tobacco and cosmetics. It is one of four stable structural isomers of butanediol. In biology, 1,3-Butanediol is used as a hypoglycaemic agent. 1,3-Butanediol can be converted into β-hydroxybutyrate and serve as a substrate for brain metabolism.

There are few companies in the 1,3-Butanediol industry currently. The industry has a high concentration and OXEA, DAICEL and KH Neochem accounted for 93.82% in 2017.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) Market

The global 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) market was valued at USD 70 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach USD million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of % during 2021-2026.

Global 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

This report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, and global markets including progress trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions expansion status. This report is comprehensive numerical analyses of the 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) industry analysis and provides data for making strategies to increase the market growth and success. The Report also estimates the market size, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate for decision making.

1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) Market size provides key analysis on the market status of the 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate.

Get a sample copy of the report at – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/17141001



The report demonstrates detail coverage of 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) industry and main market trends.

The market research includes historical and forecast data, like demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) by geography, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions.

The research covers the current 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

OXEA

DAICEL

KH Neochem

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the World Health Organization declared it a public health emergency. The desease has spread to over 100 countries and caused huge losses of lives around the globe. Especially the global manufacturing, tourism and financial markets have been hit hard. The downward pressure on the world economy that once showed signs of recovery in the previous period has increased again. The outbreak of the epidemic has added risk factors to the already weak growth of the world economy. Many international organizations have pointed out that the world economy is in the most severe period since the financial crisis.

Get a Sample PDF of 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Report 2021

By the product type, the 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) market is primarily split into:

Chemical Synthesis

Fermentation

By the end users/application, 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) market report covers the following segments:

Cosmetic

Industrial

Feel Free to Ask Question Before Purchasing the Report at – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/17141001



Table of Contents with Major Points :

Detailed TOC of Global 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Research Report 2021-2027, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0)

1.2 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) Segment by Type

1.3 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) Segment by Application

1.4 Global 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.5 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) Industry

1.6 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Trends

2 Global 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.2 Global 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.3 Global 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2021

3.2 Global 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2021

3.3 North America 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4 Europe 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.5 Asia Pacific 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.6 Latin America 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7 Middle East and Africa 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Facts & Figures by Country

4 Global 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.2 Global 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.3 Global 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) Price Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.4 Global 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2021): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2021)

5.2 Global 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2021)

5.3 Global 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) Price by Application (2015-2021)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) Business

7 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.2 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.3 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.4 North America 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.5 Europe 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.6 Asia Pacific 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.7 Latin America 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.8 Middle East and Africa 1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

Buy this report (Price 2900 USD for a single-user license) – https://www.360researchreports.com/purchase/17141001

About Us:

360 Research Reports is the credible source for gaining the market reports that will provide you with the lead your business needs. At 360 Research Reports, our objective is providing a platform for many top-notch market research firms worldwide to publish their research reports, as well as helping the decision makers in finding most suitable market research solutions under one roof. Our aim is to provide the best solution that matches the exact customer requirements. This drives us to provide you with custom or syndicated research reports.

Contact Us:

Name: Mr. Ajay More

Email: [email protected]

Organization: 360 Research Reports

Phone: +44 20 3239 8187/ +14242530807

For More Related Reports:-

Statins Market Size 2021: Analysis By Top Impacting Factors, Emerging Trends, Industry Share, Key Manufactures, Applications and Forecasts Up To 2025

Global Aerospace and Defense Electronic Manufacturing Services Market Growth, Size & Revenue 2021 By Type, Application, Competitive Landscape, Overview with Detailed Analysis, Risk Assessment, Industry Forecast Value and Share till 2027

Global Transgenic Seeds Sales Market Size, Segmentation 2021: Top Countries Statistics, Sales-Revenue, Trends, Market Share, Competitors, Regions, Applications and Forecast Up to 2027

Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Market Size 2021: Analysis By Demands, Future Trends, Growth Factors, Business Strategy, Leading Players, Impact of COVID-19, Regional Revenue, Price and Gross Margin till 2027

Global Computing Mouse Sales Market Size 2021: Top Countries Segmented By Size, Share, Revenue, Applications and Geography Trends, Industry Trends Under COVID-19, Growth Prospects and Forecasts to 2027

Global Emerging E-Memory Technologies Market Size 2021 Analysis By Current Industry Status, Growth Opportunities, Industry Trends Under COVID-19, Top Key Players, Target Audience and Forecast To 2027

Global Thin Wall Sockets Sales Market Size and Growth 2021 By Emerging Demands, Future Trends, Top Companies, Sales and Consumption Status, Prospects Research Report Till 2027

Global Nannochloropsis Sales Market Growth, Size & Revenue 2021 By Type, Application, Competitive Landscape, Overview with Detailed Analysis, Risk Assessment, Industry Forecast Value and Share till 2027