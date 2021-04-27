Flip Chip Bonder Market Size Top Countries Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Share, Geographic Segmentation & Competitive Landscape Report to 2027

Global “Flip Chip Bonder Market” Forecast 2021-2027:

Flip chip is a method used for components or devices that can be bonded directly onto a substrate, board or carrier face-down. The connection is made through conductive bumps placed on the surface of the die. The placing process amounts to the following:

1. Die is picked up and place on a “flipping device”

2. Die is “flipped” and moved to hover over the substrate (or board or carrier) where bumps reside – precisely positioned in their previously defined positions

3. The tool then places the die on the bump with a programmed amount of force

Flip chip bumping is a vital step to the process. The bump provides the necessary electrical connection between the die and the substrate, provides thermal conduction through the two materials, acts as a “spacer” to prevent electrical shorts and provides mechanical support.

Flip chips avoid wire bonding and therefore are able to be much smaller than their counterparts. Flip chip processes have been around for more than 40 years. Since then, thousands of applications have taken advantage of the size and cost benefits enabled by the flip chip assembly method.

The world leading enterprise in the Flip Chip Bonder market are Besi (NL), which followed by ASMPT (HK), Shibaura (JP), Muehlbauer (DE), K&S (US), Hanmi (KR), AMICRA (DE), SET (FR), and Athlete FA (JP). These Top companies currently account for more than 97% of the total market share.

From the perspective of product classification, Flip Chip Bonder has two categories: full-automatic and semi-automatic. In 2019, the full-automatic type accounts for about 76% of the total market share and occupies a dominant position in the product market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Flip Chip Bonder Market

The global Flip Chip Bonder market was valued at USD 268.2 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach USD 308.7 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.2% during 2021-2026.

Global Flip Chip Bonder Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Flip Chip Bonder Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, and global markets including progress trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions expansion status. This report is comprehensive numerical analyses of the Flip Chip Bonder industry analysis and provides data for making strategies to increase the market growth and success. The Report also estimates the market size, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate for decision making.

Flip Chip Bonder Market size provides key analysis on the market status of the Flip Chip Bonder manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Flip Chip Bonder Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate.

The report demonstrates detail coverage of Flip Chip Bonder industry and main market trends.

The market research includes historical and forecast data, like demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Flip Chip Bonder by geography, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions.

The research covers the current Flip Chip Bonder market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

BESI

ASMPT

Shibaura

Muehlbauer

K&S

Hamni

AMICRA Microtechnologies

SET

Athlete FA

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the World Health Organization declared it a public health emergency. The desease has spread to over 100 countries and caused huge losses of lives around the globe. Especially the global manufacturing, tourism and financial markets have been hit hard. The downward pressure on the world economy that once showed signs of recovery in the previous period has increased again. The outbreak of the epidemic has added risk factors to the already weak growth of the world economy. Many international organizations have pointed out that the world economy is in the most severe period since the financial crisis.

By the product type, the Flip Chip Bonder market is primarily split into:

Fully Automatic

Semi-Automatic

By the end users/application, Flip Chip Bonder market report covers the following segments:

IDMs

OSAT

Table of Contents with Major Points :

Detailed TOC of Global Flip Chip Bonder Market Research Report 2021-2027, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Flip Chip Bonder Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Flip Chip Bonder

1.2 Flip Chip Bonder Segment by Type

1.3 Flip Chip Bonder Segment by Application

1.4 Global Flip Chip Bonder Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.5 Flip Chip Bonder Industry

1.6 Flip Chip Bonder Market Trends

2 Global Flip Chip Bonder Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Flip Chip Bonder Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.2 Global Flip Chip Bonder Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.3 Global Flip Chip Bonder Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Flip Chip Bonder Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Flip Chip Bonder Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Flip Chip Bonder Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Flip Chip Bonder Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Flip Chip Bonder Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2021

3.2 Global Flip Chip Bonder Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2021

3.3 North America Flip Chip Bonder Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4 Europe Flip Chip Bonder Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.5 Asia Pacific Flip Chip Bonder Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.6 Latin America Flip Chip Bonder Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7 Middle East and Africa Flip Chip Bonder Market Facts & Figures by Country

4 Global Flip Chip Bonder Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Flip Chip Bonder Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.2 Global Flip Chip Bonder Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.3 Global Flip Chip Bonder Price Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.4 Global Flip Chip Bonder Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2021): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Flip Chip Bonder Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Flip Chip Bonder Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2021)

5.2 Global Flip Chip Bonder Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2021)

5.3 Global Flip Chip Bonder Price by Application (2015-2021)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Flip Chip Bonder Business

7 Flip Chip Bonder Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Flip Chip Bonder Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.2 Flip Chip Bonder Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.3 Flip Chip Bonder Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.4 North America Flip Chip Bonder Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.5 Europe Flip Chip Bonder Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.6 Asia Pacific Flip Chip Bonder Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.7 Latin America Flip Chip Bonder Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Flip Chip Bonder Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

