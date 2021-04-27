Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Market Size with Top Countries industry chain structure, competitive landscape, new projects and investment analysis by 360 Research report

Global “Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Market” Forecast 2021-2027:

Medium molecular weight polyisobutylene’s average molecular weight ranges between 40,000 and 120,000 g/mol. Medium molecular weight polyisobutylene is employed as viscosity modifier, tack improver in adhesive formulations, and primary binder in caulking and sealing compounds. It is also used in fuel and lubricating oil additives. It is extensively used as a protective barrier in the adhesive industry. For instance, it is used where exposure to sunlight is a potential risk for sealants. Medium molecular weight polyisobutylene is employed in insulating glass sealants and roofing membranes in the construction industry. Furthermore, it is used in protective films or acoustic barriers in the automotive industry. Medium molecular weight polyisobutylene is also an essential ingredient in the production of chewing gums.

The market of MM PIB is highly concentrated with limited suppliers in the market. Leading suppliers in the market are BASF, ENEOS, Jilin Petrochemical, Shandong Hongrui and Zhejiang Shunda.

Application of Polyisobutylene can be classified as Adhesives, Sealants, Lubricants, Roofing, Paraffin and waxes, Bitumen, Chewing gum Other etc. Adhesives is the largest application of MM Polyisobutylene, which accounts for 35.44% of world total consumption volume.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Market

The global Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene market was valued at USD 151.1 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach USD 240.7 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2021-2026.

Global Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, and global markets including progress trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions expansion status. This report is comprehensive numerical analyses of the Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene industry analysis and provides data for making strategies to increase the market growth and success. The Report also estimates the market size, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate for decision making.

Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Market size provides key analysis on the market status of the Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate.

The report demonstrates detail coverage of Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene industry and main market trends.

The market research includes historical and forecast data, like demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene by geography, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions.

The research covers the current Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

BASF

ENEOS

Jilin Petrochemical

Shandong Hongrui

Zhejiang Shunda

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the World Health Organization declared it a public health emergency. The desease has spread to over 100 countries and caused huge losses of lives around the globe. Especially the global manufacturing, tourism and financial markets have been hit hard. The downward pressure on the world economy that once showed signs of recovery in the previous period has increased again. The outbreak of the epidemic has added risk factors to the already weak growth of the world economy. Many international organizations have pointed out that the world economy is in the most severe period since the financial crisis.

By the product type, the Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene market is primarily split into:

Food Grade

Industrial Grade

By the end users/application, Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene market report covers the following segments:

Adhesives

Sealants

Table of Contents with Major Points :

Detailed TOC of Global Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Market Research Report 2021-2027, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene

1.2 Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Segment by Type

1.3 Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Segment by Application

1.4 Global Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.5 Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Industry

1.6 Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Market Trends

2 Global Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.2 Global Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.3 Global Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2021

3.2 Global Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2021

3.3 North America Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4 Europe Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.5 Asia Pacific Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.6 Latin America Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7 Middle East and Africa Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Market Facts & Figures by Country

4 Global Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.2 Global Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.3 Global Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Price Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.4 Global Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2021): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2021)

5.2 Global Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2021)

5.3 Global Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Price by Application (2015-2021)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Business

7 Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.2 Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.3 Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.4 North America Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.5 Europe Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.6 Asia Pacific Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.7 Latin America Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

