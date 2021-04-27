IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Services Market Analysis 2021 – Latest Technological Advancements, Global Industry Size with Growth Segments, Market Dynamics Forecast to 2024

This “IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Services Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Services market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Services Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.

The Major Players Described in IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Services Market Report Are:

Scope of the Report:

The IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) is a concept for an integrated network of telecommunications carriers that would facilitate the use of Internet Protocol for packet communications in all known forms over wireless or landline. Instant Messaging (IM), VoIP, VoLTE, and VoWiFi are the major services that make use of the IMS architecture. As all these services making use of data, the need for session management controllers is expected to emerge in the near future.<

Key Market Trends:

Emergence of 5G Offers Potential Opportunities

– 5G technology is expected to fundamentally transform the role that telecommunications technology is playing in society. Further, it will enable pervasive digitalization of a hyper-connected society, where not only are all people connected to the network whenever needed, but also many other devices/things virtually creating the society with everything connected.

– 5G development requires more spectrum resources, especially low-frequency resources with good penetrating capabilities.IMS deployment has entered the fast lane. According to statistics of GSMA, 138 carriers around the world had launched IMS-based VoLTE networks by May 2018.

– For operators to retain the voice and messaging business and stay relevant to their customers they have the opportunity to provide innovative, cost-efficient and interoperable communication services. And thus, IMS provides one common system for all IP-based communication services, for both consumers and business users.

– Further, 5G will enable new use cases such as in smart cities, smart agriculture, logistics, and public safety agencies. Thus the growth of 5G will offer a huge opportunity for IP multimedia subsystem (IMS) services market to blossom.

Asia-Pacific to Register Highest Growth Rate

– The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing economic region in the world. The region is witnessing the rapid proliferation of smart technologies, such as smart cities, autonomous vehicles, IoT applications, home automation, industrial automation, intelligent processing technologies, and others such factors are expected to drive market growth.

– Moreover, India is the world’s second largest telecommunications market, with 1,206.22 million subscribers as of March 2018. Further, IBEF forecasted that the number of internet subscribers in the country is expected to double by 2021 to 829 million and overall IP traffic is expected to grow four-fold at a CAGR of 30 percent by 2021.

– In addition, the government of India is proactive in providing room for growth for telecom companies. For instance, the government of India has introduced the ‘Digital India’ program under which all the sectors such as healthcare, retail, etc. will be connected through the internet. In the result of such initiative, the IP multimedia subsystem (IMS) services market

is expected to grow at the highest rate in the Asia-Pacific region.

IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Services Market Covers Major Factors:

Global IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Services Market Overview

Economic Impact on Market

Market Competition

Global IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Services Market Analysis by Application

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Global IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Services Market Effect, Factors, Analysis

Global IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Services Market Forecast

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2024?

What are the key factors driving the global IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Services market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Services market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Services market?

Detailed TOC of IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Services Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Popularity of Lte And Volte and Emergence of 5G

4.3.2 Increasing Use of Multimedia Services

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Skilled Workforce

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Service

5.1.1 Instant Messaging

5.1.2 VoIP

5.1.3 VoLTE

5.1.4 VoWiFi

5.1.5 Other Services

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Latin America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Samsung Networks

6.1.2 Cisco Systems Inc

6.1.3 CommVerge Solutions

6.1.4 Ericsson AB

6.1.5 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

6.1.6 IBM Corporation

6.1.7 Nokia Corporation

6.1.8 Oracle Corporation

6.1.9 Ribbon Communications

6.1.10 ZTE Corporation

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

