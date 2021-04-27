IR (Infrared) Camera Market 2021-2024 | Insight by Recent Developments, Emerging Trends, Overview by Industry Share and Size Forecast to 2024

This “IR (Infrared) Camera Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. IR (Infrared) Camera market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. IR (Infrared) Camera Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.

The Major Players Described in IR (Infrared) Camera Market Report Are:

Scope of the Report:

An infrared camera is a non-contact device that detects infrared energy (heat) and converts it into an electronic signal, which is then processed to produce a thermalimage on a video monitor and perform temperature calculations.

Key Market Trends:

LWIR and MWIR is Expected to have Significant Growth

LWIR and MWIR are the most used wavelengths of IR camera for security and surveillance applications. However, there are certain applications where LWIR is more efficient than MWIR, including objects of detection that span a very wide temperature range requiring intra-scene imaging of both hot and cold objects.

In harsh environments, where MWIR may not perform well in imaging through smoke or aerosols, LWIR is usually the chosen technology. These mainly include the firefighting and military applications.

Also, for most of the surveillance situations (man or vehicle to be detected within ambient temperature background), there is more flux (thermal energy emitted by the targets and by the environmental background), which is not efficiently contained by the MWIR due to the lack of band availability. Such applications have also witnessed the increased adoption of LWIR.

Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Have Highest Growth

In China, IR cameras are witnessing an increased adoption in armed forces, owing to their day-night working capability and their ability to perform well in all weather conditions. For instance, the government of China offers huge military budgets for the incorporation of modern technology, owing to reforms by the Chinese communist party.

One of the world’s largest makers of drones, Chinese DJI, has partnered up with FLIR Systems, to bring infrared cameras to DJI’s drones. DJI is providing drones attached with thermal imaging cameras, which were used by coast guards, and are now also available at lower costs to the public for recreational purposes.

Furthermore, Southern China plays a significant role in the Chinese IR camera industry, as it acts as an access to the international technological and market hub Hong Kong. This makes it easier for players in Shenzhen to purchase IR LEDs, a key component in IR cameras, which give them an edge over their competitors in Northern and Eastern China.

IR (Infrared) Camera Market Covers Major Factors:

Global IR (Infrared) Camera Market Overview

Economic Impact on Market

Market Competition

Global IR (Infrared) Camera Market Analysis by Application

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Global IR (Infrared) Camera Market Effect, Factors, Analysis

Global IR (Infrared) Camera Market Forecast

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2024?

What are the key factors driving the global IR (Infrared) Camera market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global IR (Infrared) Camera market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global IR (Infrared) Camera market?

Detailed TOC of IR (Infrared) Camera Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Rising Demand for Surveillance Across Various Verticals

4.3.2 Gradually Decreasing Costs of Thermal Cameras

4.3.3 Rapid Development of High Performance Infrared Cameras

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Accuracy in IR Camera Functionality

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Detector

5.1.1 Cooled

5.1.2 Uncooled

5.2 By Material

5.2.1 Germanium

5.2.2 Silicon

5.2.3 Sapphire

5.2.4 Other Materials

5.3 By Type

5.3.1 Short-wavelength IR

5.3.2 Medium-wavelength IR

5.3.3 Long-wavelength IR

5.4 By End-user Vertical

5.4.1 Military and Defense

5.4.2 Automotive

5.4.3 Industrial

5.4.4 Commercial

5.4.5 Residential

5.4.6 Other End-user Verticals

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 United Kingdom

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Rest of the World (Latin America, Middle East and Africa)

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Flir Systems Inc.

6.1.2 SPI Corporation

6.1.3 Opgal Optronics Industries Ltd.

6.1.4 Raytheon Company

6.1.5 Seek Thermal Inc.

6.1.6 Fluke Corporation

6.1.7 Testo AG

6.1.8 HGH Infrared Systems

6.1.9 Teledyne Dalsa Inc.

6.1.10 DRS Technologies Inc.

6.1.11 Optris Infrared Sensing, LLC

6.1.12 Xenics NV

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

