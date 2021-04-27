IR and Thermal Imaging Systems Market Analysis with Investment Opportunity 2021: Global Opportunity and Future Trends, Business Growth Size Forecast to 2024

This “IR and Thermal Imaging Systems Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. IR and Thermal Imaging Systems market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. IR and Thermal Imaging Systems Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244004

The Major Players Described in IR and Thermal Imaging Systems Market Report Are:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244004

Scope of the Report:

Infrared and thermal imaging technology enables users to detect objects or individuals in complete darkness, difficult and distinct conditions. Unlike the other methods, thermal imaging works in environments without any ambient light. Like near-infrared illumination, thermal imaging can penetrate obscurants such as smoke, fog, and haze.

Key Market Trends:

Industrial Applications are Expected to Have a Major Market Share.

Thermal imaging has initiated the process of making substantial inroads into other types of applications such as uncooled microbolometer-based detectors. These sensors have a long wave infrared band from 7.5 to 14 µm. Microbolometers are cheaper, smaller in size, lighter in weight; all these attributes while possessing immediate power-up capabilities, decreased power consumption, longer means the time between failures and are comparatively better than traditional bolometers.

The automotive industry uses thermal imaging as part of the safety system (E.g., identification of animals or humans on the road and warn the drivers before they encounter these potential hazards). Rear-view visibility systems (backup cameras) are now becoming mandatory on all new light vehicles sold in the US. With autonomous vehicles coming into the picture, this technology can facilitate the automatic breaking by distinguishing based on object size.

North America to Hold a Significant Market Share

Latest technological breakthroughs have facilitated the advancement of new IR and thermal imaging systems that can make the overall processes more efficient and can significantly improve accuracy in various applications.

There have been a series of new product launches, mergers and acquisitions in North America to take advantage of this opportunity. The major driver behind the investments has been the overall evolution and application of new technologies to unlock a huge number of volumes that were previously considered non-commercial. With these series of investments, industrial, transportation, security, and surveillance systems applications in North America is set to boom over the forecast period.

For instance, L-3 Communications majorly based out in the United States launched its latest Warrior Systems (ALST) and has signed a contract to deliver ground laser target designators to the Republic of Korea. L-3 released its latest Scarab system (a laser designator armed with rangefinding and an IR thermal imager), which is providing exact target designation during the day, night and in all battlefield conditions. The contract value is approximately USD 30 million.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244004

IR and Thermal Imaging Systems Market Covers Major Factors:

Global IR and Thermal Imaging Systems Market Overview

Economic Impact on Market

Market Competition

Global IR and Thermal Imaging Systems Market Analysis by Application

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Global IR and Thermal Imaging Systems Market Effect, Factors, Analysis

Global IR and Thermal Imaging Systems Market Forecast

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2024?

What are the key factors driving the global IR and Thermal Imaging Systems market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global IR and Thermal Imaging Systems market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global IR and Thermal Imaging Systems market?

Detailed TOC of IR and Thermal Imaging Systems Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Low Cost of Solutions

4.3.2 Increasing Usage Across the Industries

4.3.3 Low Impact on the Environment

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Regular Support and Services

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Solutions

5.1.1 Hardware

5.1.2 Software

5.1.3 Services

5.2 By Applications

5.2.1 Industrial

5.2.2 Security

5.2.3 Research and Development

5.2.4 Construction Industry

5.2.5 Maritime

5.2.6 Transportation

5.2.7 Law Enforcement Agencies

5.2.8 Other Applications

5.3 By Form Factor

5.3.1 Handheld Imaging Devices & Systems

5.3.2 Fixed Mounted (Rotary and Non-Rotary)

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 UK

5.4.2.2 Germany

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Mexico

5.4.4.3 Argentina

5.4.4.4 Rest of Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East and Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 UAE

5.4.5.3 South Africa

5.4.5.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Flir Systems, Inc.

6.1.2 L-3 Communications Holdings

6.1.3 ULIS

6.1.4 Lockheed Martin

6.1.5 Bae Systems plc

6.1.6 Leonardo DRS

6.1.7 Elbit Systems Ltd.

6.1.8 Raytheon

6.1.9 Sofradir Group

6.1.10 Thermoteknix Systems Ltd.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

For Detailed TOC Click Here

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Agricultural Inoculants Market 2021 Research Findings by Business Strategies, Global Trends, Industry Size and Growth Forecast with Latest Developments, Industry Share and Revenue Analysis till 2027

Photon Counter Market Analysis by Size and Growth Insights 2021: Research includes Key Findings, Industry Developments, Business Analysis by Share and Top Key Players Forecast 2025 | Industry Research.co

Medical Antibacterial Dressing Market Size, Share and Growth Analysis 2021-2027 | Global Industry Trends, Future Demand Status, Top Key Players Analysis with Revenue and Business Status with Covid-19 Impact

Global Hemodialysis Device Market Size Outlook by Future Opportunity 2021 | Global Survey, Demand Status, Business Trends, Major Drivers, Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Industry Share Forecast by 2025

VCO (Voltage Controlled Oscillator) Market – Industry Size and Development Strategies, Business Share, Future Trends and Global Research Forecast to 2025 with Covid-19 Impact on Industry Growth

Decorative Lighting Market with Industry Growth Analysis 2021: Latest Trends and Challenges, Application Segment and Geographical Landscape Forecast to 2024 with Global Impact of Covid-19

Isomerization Catalyst Market by Global Growth Trends 2021: Industry Size by Regions, Key Players by Revenue, Business Overview by Development Status, and Share Analysis with Covid-19 Impact Forecast to 2026

Maize Seed Market Share by Top Revenue, CAGR | Market Size and Global Growth Analysis, Business Trends Analysis, Industry Expansion Strategies and Development Status Forecast to 2023

Odor Control System Market Growth Factors and Leading Players Analysis 2021 – Industry Trends, Share, Size, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast Research with Business Revenue and Opportunities till 2027

Global Rotary Electric Oven Market Analysis by Size 2021: by Countries, Forecast by Types and Applications, Product Specifications, Industry News and Growth Trends Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Ammonical Liquor Market Growth Size 2021, Covid-19 Impact on Global Opportunities, Business Prospects by Future Scope with Top Key Players, and Trends, Industry Supply, Demand Status till 2027

Magnetic Sheet Floaters Market Share, Business Growth 2021: Statistics and Growth, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Size, Development History Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co