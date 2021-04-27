Italy Laboratory Chemicals Market Analysis 2021 – Latest Technological Advancements, Global Industry Size with Growth Segments, Market Dynamics Forecast to 2024

This “Italy Laboratory Chemicals Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. Italy Laboratory Chemicals market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. Italy Laboratory Chemicals Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.

The Major Players Described in Italy Laboratory Chemicals Market Report Are:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Italy Laboratory Chemicals market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Elderly Population in the Country

– Currently, Italy is facing an issue of decreasing aging population. It is the second-oldest country in the world after Japan, with an estimated 168.7 elderly people per 100 young people.

– At present, about 23% of the total population in Italy is aged between 65 years and older. For the ninth consecutive year, the birth rate in the country has decreased to an average of 1.27 children per family. In 2017, around 464,000 births were recorded, which was 2% less than the previous year.

– During 2017, the number of deaths in the country was around 647,000, which was 5.1% more than in 2016. In relative terms, 10.7 individuals died per every thousand number of inhabitants in 2017, as compared to 10.1 in 2016.

– Italy is one of the first countries to introduce “memory clinics”, which are specifically dedicated to the diagnosis and management of Alzheimer’s and other dementias. Currently, more than 2,000 healthcare staff is working in these units, which includes social workers, nurses, and neurologists playing a central role in the network of healthcare services dedicated to the illnesses, like dementia.

– The ongoing growth in the nation’s elderly population has been contributing to uplifting the number of diagnostic tests conducted in the healthcare sector.

– This growth in laboratory tests has been driving the consumption of laboratory chemicals in the country, which is expected to continue in the coming years, thus continuing to drive the market for laboratory chemicals during the forecast period.

Segmentation – By Healthcare

– Italy ranked third in terms of sales of new medicine, during 2012-2017, after Germany and France, and followed by Spain and the United Kingdom

– Laboratory chemicals are extensively used in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry. Their application ranges from gel filtration to affinity chromatography. Molecular sieving or size exclusion chromatography is becoming highly indispensable to molecular biologist and biochemists.

– Researchers and scientists in Italy are engaged in the separation of macromolecules from smaller molecules for characterizing macromolecules, and determining the molecular weights and molar masses, for the pathological screening of body fluids and structure determination studies.

– Laboratory chemicals are also used in the isolation and purification of biologically active substances, like antibodies, enzymes, lectins, antigens, toxins, and viruses, among other substances.

– Most of the laboratory chemicals that are used in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry are acidic or basic in nature, consisting of different polymers and copolymers. These are excellent for cross-linking, and are applied for water softening, conditioning, and de-ionionisation. Other applications include removal or recovery of high molecular weight anions and fractional separation of amino acids, organic acids, peptides, metals, inorganic, and rare earth metals. They can also be used for the treatment of sugar solutions, enzymes, and amino acids.

– According to Fondazione GIMBE, for a country that spends less on the healthcare sector than many other Western European countries, Italy recorded only 19% for inefficient or wasteful public healthcare spending.

– The total expenditure of the country in the healthcare sector is increasing on yearly basis, which is expected to increase the demand for laboratory chemicals during the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Italy Laboratory Chemicals Market Report 2024:

7.1 Increasing Investments in the Italian Diagnostics Industry

