Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE) Market 2021-2024 | Insight by Recent Developments, Emerging Trends, Overview by Industry Share and Size Forecast to 2024

This “Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE) Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE) market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE) Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14105066

The Major Players Described in Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE) Market Report Are:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14105066

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Automotive and Transportation Industry

Thermoplastics elastomers (TPE) are high-performance materials that are increasingly replacing standard plastics and traditional elastomers. About 40% of all TPE products, consumed worldwide, are used in vehicle manufacturing, especially in the automotive industry.

Thermoplastic elastomers are primarily used in belts and hoses, bellows, gaskets, sound management inside the car, floors, and instrument panel skins. Moreover, outside the car, it can be used in tires (base tire, side walls, treads) and wire, cables, and coatings in almost all parts of the car.

Owing to properties, such as lightweight, ease-of-processing, greater design freedom, versatility, and ability to be recycled, TPEs are predominantly used in the automotive and transportation industry. Therefore, the development of the automotive and transport industries, as well as their parts, components, and OEM suppliers, is an important indicator for the future TPE demand.

High-performance thermoplastic elastomers offer manufacturers the advantages of design and comparable strength of steel, which help in reducing the overall weight and controlling greenhouse gasses emissions.

Furthermore, factors, such as corrosion resistance and aesthetic appearance properties, are expected to positively influence the thermoplastic elastomers market growth in the automotive industry, during the forecast period.

China to Dominate the Market in the Asia-Pacific Region

China dominated the Asia-Pacific TPE market in 2018. China is the largest producer of automobiles in the world. In 2017, the country recorded 3.19% increase in the production of vehicles, where the commercial vehicle and passenger vehicle production increased by about 13.94% and 2.4%, respectively.

The Chinese automotive industry caters to the demand for vehicles, in both domestic and foreign markets. During the forecast period, the automotive production in the country is expected to be driven by the rising demand for SUVs, and lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles, along with the increasing popularity of electric vehicles across the world.

In 2018, the Chinese construction industry developed rapidly, due to the central government’s focus on infrastructure investment, as a means to sustain economic growth.

The Chinese government rolled out massive construction plans, including making provision for the movement of 250 million people to its new megacities over the next 10 years, despite efforts to rebalance its economy to a more service-oriented form.

Additionally, there are numerous airport construction projects, which are either in the development or planning stage. These include Beijing Capital International Airport, Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport, Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport, Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, etc.

Therefore, with such construction projects coming up in the country, the application of thermoplastic elastomers is expected to increase. This is likely to drive the demand for thermoplastic elastomers in the near future.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14105066

Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE) Market Covers Major Factors:

Global Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE) Market Overview

Economic Impact on Market

Market Competition

Global Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE) Market Analysis by Application

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Global Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE) Market Effect, Factors, Analysis

Global Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE) Market Forecast

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2024?

What are the key factors driving the global Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE) market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE) market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE) market?

Detailed TOC of Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE) Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Extensive Demand from the Automotive Industry

4.1.2 Growing Application in the HVAC Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Volatility in Raw Material Prices

4.2.2 Market Saturation in Applications

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Styrenic Block Copolymer (TPE-S)

5.1.2 Thermoplastic Olefin (TPE-O)

5.1.3 Elastomeric Alloy (TPE-V or TPV)

5.1.4 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU)

5.1.5 Thermoplastic Copolyester

5.1.6 Thermoplastic Polyamide

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Automotive and Transportation

5.2.2 Building and Construction

5.2.3 Footwear

5.2.4 Electrical and Electronics

5.2.5 Medical

5.2.6 Household Appliances

5.2.7 HVAC

5.2.8 Adhesives, Sealants, and Coatings

5.2.9 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Australia & New Zealand

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.2.4 Rest of North America

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Spain

5.3.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Apar Industries Ltd

6.4.2 Arkema Group

6.4.3 Asahi Kasei Corporation

6.4.4 BASF SE

6.4.5 Covestro AG

6.4.6 Grupo Dynasol

6.4.7 DowDuPont

6.4.8 Elastron Kimya San. Tic. AŞ

6.4.9 Versalis SpA (ENI SpA)

6.4.10 Evonik Industries AG

6.4.11 Exxon Mobil Corporation

6.4.12 Huntsman International LLC

6.4.13 Kraton Corporation

6.4.14 Kuraray Co. Ltd

6.4.15 LANXESS

6.4.16 LCY GROUP

6.4.17 LG Chem

6.4.18 Lubrizol Corporation

6.4.19 LyondellBasell Industries BV

6.4.20 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

6.4.21 Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

6.4.22 Polymaxtpe

6.4.23 PolyOne Corporation

6.4.24 SABIC

6.4.25 Sibur Holding

6.4.26 China Petrochemical Group Co. Ltd (SINOPEC)

6.4.27 Teknor Apex

6.4.28 TSRC Corporation

6.4.29 Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd

6.4.30 Zeon Corporation

6.4.31 Sumitomo Chemicals Co. Ltd

6.4.32 EOC Group

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Demand for Bio-based Thermoplastic Elastomers

7.2 Increasing Applications in the Medical Industry

For Detailed TOC Click Here

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Fireproof Insulation Material Market Trends by Size and Share 2021: Growth Strategies adopted by Top Players, Latest Research with Impact of Covid-19, Business Prospects Forecast to 2025

All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Tires Market Analysis by Size and Growth Insights 2021: Research includes Key Findings, Industry Developments, Business Analysis by Share and Top Key Players Forecast 2025 | Industry Research.co

2019-nCoV Test Suite Market Growth Analysis, Recent Developments of Top Key Players, Research Findings, Business Size and Share Insights, Consumption and Demand Forecast to 2021-2027 with Impact of Covid-19

Global 2-Butanone Oxime Market Size Outlook by Future Opportunity 2021 | Global Survey, Demand Status, Business Trends, Major Drivers, Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Industry Share Forecast by 2025

Keto Diet Market Size Report 2021 | Business Scenario, Competition Strategy and Growth Analysis, Top Manufacturers with Future Scope Forecast to 2024 with Impact of Covid-19

Rotomolding Powders Market Report Outlook 2021 | Industry Growth Size and Share, Business Challenges, Global Competition and Opportunity, Covid-19 Impact on Industry Forecast to 2024

Chemical Vapor Deposition Market Size by Development 2021: Future Growth Prospects, Leading Players with Growth Challenges, Trends and Business Outlook with Covid-19 Impact by 2026

Surface Acoustic Wave Sensors Market Size with Top Countries 2021: Global Share and Revenue Growth Analysis, Future Challenges and Restraints, and Market Demand Penetration Forecast to 2023

Melatonin Supplements Market Growth Factors and Leading Players Analysis 2021 – Industry Trends, Share, Size, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast Research with Business Revenue and Opportunities till 2027

Inert Gas Protection Box Market Size by Development 2021: Future Growth Prospects, Leading Players with Growth Challenges, Trends and Business Outlook with Covid-19 Impact by 2026 | Industry Research.co

Lighters Market Size and Share 2021 by Research Methodology, Business Overview by Future Growth, Size Estimation, Revenue, Pricing Trends, Global Demand Penetration and Forecast to 2027

Screen Protectors Market – Covid-19 Outlook and Impact Analysis 2021: Industry Overview by Latest Trends, Growth Strategy, Explosive Factors of Size and Share Forecast to 2025