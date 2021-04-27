Synthetic Graphite Market Analysis 2021 – Latest Technological Advancements, Global Industry Size with Growth Segments, Market Dynamics Forecast to 2024

This “Synthetic Graphite Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. Synthetic Graphite market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. Synthetic Graphite Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.

The Major Players Described in Synthetic Graphite Market Report Are:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Synthetic Graphite market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Batteries Applications

Synthetic graphite is used as the anode component in lithium-ion batteries. Although lithium is the best-known component of lithium-ion batteries, there is far more graphite than lithium in a battery. Battery anodes require coated spherical graphite at over 99.9% purity.

Battery is one of the few applications, where natural and synthetic graphite compete with each other. The battery manufacturers are shifting their focus toward natural graphite over synthetic graphite, in order to bring down the production costs.

The features of graphite, such as high surface area and layered crystal structure, make it suitable for use as an anode material into which the lithium ions are intercalated. Certain battery technologies require graphite to be almost 100% pure.

The growth in the sales of electronics and electric cars is expected to drive the sales of lithium-ion batteries, which, in turn, is expected to drive the consumption of synthetic graphite in the coming years.

China to Dominate the Market in the Asia-Pacific Region

China continues to dominate synthetic graphite production and demand. Almost all stages of the lithium-ion battery manufacturing chain are focused on China, and China is by far the largest and most rapidly growing market for lithium-ion batteries, which has paved the way for the market growth of synthetic graphite.

The major application of synthetic graphite is in electrodes in the steel making industry. China holds the largest share in terms of consumption and production capacity of graphite electrodes in the global scenario.

China has produced nearly 520 thousand metric ton of graphite electrode, of which, nearly 62% was utilized for domestic consumption purposes.

On a brighter note, the capacity of electric arc furnaces has been increasing in recent times with an estimated increase of nearly 70 million metric ton in capacity in the beginning of 2019.

The government of China is also focusing on developing eco-friendly means of producing steel and it has lately announced its target to produce 20% of the country’s steel through electric arc furnace, by 2020. This marks a growth of the electric arc furnace capacity by three times, as compared to that of 2017.

The growing production of motor vehicles, along with the expanding residential construction industry, is expected to support the domestic demand for non-ferrous alloys and iron and steel, which will be a positive factor for the growth of the synthetic graphite demand in the coming years.

Synthetic Graphite Market Covers Major Factors:

Global Synthetic Graphite Market Overview

Economic Impact on Market

Market Competition

Global Synthetic Graphite Market Analysis by Application

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Global Synthetic Graphite Market Effect, Factors, Analysis

Global Synthetic Graphite Market Forecast

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2024?

What are the key factors driving the global Synthetic Graphite market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Synthetic Graphite market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Synthetic Graphite market?

Detailed TOC of Synthetic Graphite Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Electric Vehicles

4.1.2 High Purity Levels of Synthetic Graphite

4.1.3 Other Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Costs Compared to Natural Graphite

4.2.2 Stringent Environmental Regulations

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Raw Material Analysis

4.6 Regulatory Policy Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Metallurgy

5.1.2 Parts and Components

5.1.3 Batteries

5.1.4 Nuclear

5.1.5 Other Applications

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 Asia-Pacific

5.2.1.1 China

5.2.1.2 India

5.2.1.3 Japan

5.2.1.4 South Korea

5.2.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.2.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 France

5.2.2.3 Italy

5.2.2.4 UK

5.2.2.5 Russia

5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 North America

5.2.3.1 United States

5.2.3.2 Canada

5.2.3.3 Mexico

5.2.3.4 Rest of North America

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Rest of South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.2 South Africa

5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Asbury Carbons

6.4.2 BTR New Energy Material Ltd

6.4.3 Shanshan Technology

6.4.4 Shenzhen Sinuo Industrial Development Co. Ltd

6.4.5 Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd

6.4.6 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

6.4.7 Imerys Graphite & Carbo

6.4.8 Lianyungang Jinli Carbon Co. Ltd

6.4.9 Mersen

6.4.10 Qingdao Kropfmuehl Graphite Co. Ltd

6.4.11 Shamokin Carbons

6.4.12 Showa Denko KK

6.4.13 Jiangxi Zichen Technology Co. Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Growing Popularity of Graphene

7.2 Other Opportunities

