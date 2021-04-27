Activated Carbon Market Analysis 2021 – Latest Technological Advancements, Global Industry Size with Growth Segments, Market Dynamics Forecast to 2024

This “Activated Carbon Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. Activated Carbon market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. Activated Carbon Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.

The Major Players Described in Activated Carbon Market Report Are:

Ada Carbon Solutions LLC

Albemarle Corporation

Cabot Corporation

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Carbon Activated Corporation

CPL CARBON LINK

Donau Chemie Ag

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

HAYCARB PVT. LTD

Ingevity

Jacobi Carbons Inc. (Osaka Gas Chemicals Co. Ltd)

Kuraray Co. Ltd

Kureha Corporation

Oxbow Activated Carbon

Prominent Systems Inc.

SILCARBON AKTIVKOHLE GMBH

Veolia Water Technologies Market Overview:

The market for activated carbon is expected to register a CAGR of 6.39% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. Major factors driving the market studied are conformance to stringent environmental regulations in water treatment applications in the United States and augmenting prominence for air pollution control (especially mercury removal). Narrower markets due to the increased costs of some grades of activated carbon and threat of substitutes like silica gel and super sand are expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

Water purification application dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow during the forecast period, owing to the use of activated carbon in municipal wastewater treatment and a number of industrial processes.

The rising demand from the food and beverage industry is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.