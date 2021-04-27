Carbon Black Market 2021-2024 | Insight by Recent Developments, Emerging Trends, Overview by Industry Share and Size Forecast to 2024

This “Carbon Black Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. Carbon Black market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. Carbon Black Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.

The Major Players Described in Carbon Black Market Report Are:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Carbon Black market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Application for Tires and Industrial Rubber Products

Carbon black is used in the tires of automotive vehicles. It is used as a filler as well as a strengthening reinforcing agent.

Carbon black is mainly required in the inner liners, sidewalls, and carcasses. It has heat-dissipation capabilities when added to rubber compounds. It also improves handling, tread wear, fuel mileage, as well as provides abrasion resistance.

Carbon black is one of the most important industrial chemicals manufactured globally. Other than tires, it is also required for various molded and extruded industrial rubber products, such as conveyor belts, gaskets, air springs, grommets, vibration isolation devices, and hoses. It provides flex strength in such products.

In the rubber industry, carbon black is majorly used as a filler to achieve reinforcing effects, such as altering the modulus or tensile strength. In rubber-based adhesives, sealants, and coatings, it is used to enhance the intermolecular or cohesive forces of the product and to impart conductivity. Furthermore, in coatings, carbon black is used as a light-absorbing additive to counteract chemical degradation reactions.

Therefore, considering the aforementioned factors, the demand for carbon black is expected to rise from the tires and industrial rubber products segment moderately during the forecast period.

China to Dominate the Market in Asia-Pacific Region

China remained the largest producer of tires in the world in 2017 with the production of over one third of the global tire production. In 2017, the Chinese tire production increased by about 5.4% Y-o-Y over 2016, reaching a total of 926 million units.

The demand for tires has also been witnessed from the Chinese automotive sector. China has remained the largest automotive manufacturer in the world since 2009, with the current share of production over 29%.

China also stood as the world’s largest exporter of tires in terms of revenue with the total exports of USD 14.2 billion in 2017. With the increase in production of tires, the demand for consumption of carbon black is also expected to increase in China.

China is also the largest producer and consumer of paints and coatings, across the world. The country’s overall paints and coatings consumption accounted for over 12.3 million kilo metric ton in 2017, which is about 25% of the global paints and coatings market. It currently produces more than half of the Asia-Pacific coatings and is home to more than 10,000 paint companies, among which local producers occupy more than half of the domestic paint market share.

The coatings market is growing at a rapid rate in China, with increasing downstream demand. The booming construction, automotive, and industrial sectors are likely to propel the market of paints and coatings, which, in turn, is expected to drive the carbon black market, during the forecast period.

Carbon Black Market Covers Major Factors:

Global Carbon Black Market Overview

Economic Impact on Market

Market Competition

Global Carbon Black Market Analysis by Application

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Global Carbon Black Market Effect, Factors, Analysis

Global Carbon Black Market Forecast

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2024?

What are the key factors driving the global Carbon Black market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Carbon Black market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Carbon Black market?

Detailed TOC of Carbon Black Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand from the Tire Industry in North America and Asia-Pacific

4.1.2 Growth in the Construction Sector

4.1.3 Increasing Market Penetration of Specialty Carbon Black

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Substitution by Silica

4.2.2 Environmental Concerns Associated with the Manufacturing of Carbon Black

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Trade Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Process Type

5.1.1 Furnace Black

5.1.2 Gas Black

5.1.3 Lamp Black

5.1.4 Thermal Black

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Tire and Industrial Rubber Product

5.2.2 Plastic

5.2.2.1 Film and Sheet

5.2.2.2 Pressure Pipe

5.2.2.3 Molded Parts

5.2.3 Toner and Printing Ink

5.2.4 Paints and Coatings

5.2.5 Textile Fiber

5.2.5.1 Polyester

5.2.5.2 Nylon

5.2.5.3 Acrylic

5.2.6 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 US

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.2.4 Rest of North America

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 UK

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 UAE

5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Asahi Carbon Co. Ltd

6.4.2 Birla Carbon (Aditya Birla Group)

6.4.3 Cabot Corporation

6.4.4 Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd

6.4.5 China Synthetic Rubber Corporation (CSRC)

6.4.6 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC)

6.4.7 Himadri Chemicals and Industries Ltd

6.4.8 Imerys Graphite and Carbon

6.4.9 Jiangxi Black Cat Carbon Black Co. Ltd

6.4.10 Longxing Chemical Stock Co. Ltd

6.4.11 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

6.4.12 Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)

6.4.13 Nippon Steel Carbon Co. Ltd

6.4.14 OCI Company Ltd

6.4.15 OMSK Carbon Group

6.4.16 Orion Engineered Carbons SA

6.4.17 Phillips Carbon Black Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Requirement for UV Protection and Conductive Properties in Plastics

7.2 Growing Investments on Infrastructure in North America

