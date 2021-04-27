Aerospace Adhesives Market Analysis 2021 – Latest Technological Advancements, Global Industry Size with Growth Segments, Market Dynamics Forecast to 2024

This “Aerospace Adhesives Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. Aerospace Adhesives market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. Aerospace Adhesives Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.

The Major Players Described in Aerospace Adhesives Market Report Are:

3M Company

Arkema Group (Bostik SA)

Avery Dennison Corporation

Beacon Adhesives Inc.

Cytec Solvay Group

DELO Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH & Co. KGaA

Dymax Corporation

Henkel AG & Company KGaA

Hernon Manufacturing Inc.

Hexcel Corporation

Huntsman International LLC

Hybond

Hylomar Group

L&L Products

LORD Corporation

Master Bond Inc.

Parson Adhesives Inc.

Permabond LLC

PPG Industries Inc.

Royal Adhesives & Sealants Market Overview:

The market for aerospace adhesives is expected to register a CAGR of ~4.76% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. Major factors driving the market studied are the increasing penetration of composites in aircraft manufacturing and increasing government spending on defense in the United States. Poor performance in extremely low temperature and high vacuum environment is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

Epoxy resin type dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow during the forecast period, owing to the uses in various applications, including panel assembly, filtration, door, flooring, and window applications.

Use of combined carbon nanotubes and nano additives with epoxy adhesives is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.