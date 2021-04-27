Aerospace Adhesives Market Analysis 2021 – Latest Technological Advancements, Global Industry Size with Growth Segments, Market Dynamics Forecast to 2024

This “Aerospace Adhesives Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. Aerospace Adhesives market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. Aerospace Adhesives Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.
The Major Players Described in Aerospace Adhesives Market Report Are:
Market Overview:
Scope of the Report:
This report studies the global Aerospace Adhesives market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.
Key Market Trends:
Epoxy Resin to Dominate the Market
Epoxy is the most used adhesive in the aerospace industry.
These are used in bonding aircraft structures and airframe structures, such as structural components in the fuselage, control surfaces in wing flaps and tips, empennage components, composite fairings, cargo liners, landing gear doors, and floors.
Epoxies have good strength, do not produce volatiles during curing, and have low shrinkage. However, they can have low peel strength and flexibility and are brittle.
Epoxy adhesives are available in one-part, two-part, and film form and produce extremely strong durable bonds with most materials.
A structural epoxy adhesive film is used to splice layers of foam together. In some instances, structural adhesives can be used for an essentially non-structural application.
The United States to Dominate the Market in the North American Region
The United States aerospace sector is the largest in the world according to the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA).
The regional carrier fleet is forecasted to decline slightly while the cargo carrier large jet aircraft fleet is forecasted to increase due to the growth in the freight Road Transport Management Systems (RTMS).
Strong exports of aerospace components to countries, such as France, China, and Germany along with the robust consumer spending in the United States are driving the manufacturing activities in the aerospace industry.
The booming manufacturing of commercial and passenger aircrafts along with the consistently growing exports of aircraft parts are expected to boost the demand for aerospace adhesives in the United States in the coming years.
Aerospace Adhesives Market Covers Major Factors:
- Global Aerospace Adhesives Market Overview
- Economic Impact on Market
- Market Competition
- Global Aerospace Adhesives Market Analysis by Application
- Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
- Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
- Global Aerospace Adhesives Market Effect, Factors, Analysis
- Global Aerospace Adhesives Market Forecast
Key questions answered in the report include:
- What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2024?
- What are the key factors driving the global Aerospace Adhesives market?
- What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Aerospace Adhesives market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Aerospace Adhesives market?
Detailed TOC of Aerospace Adhesives Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Penetration of Composites in Aircraft Manufacturing
4.1.2 Increasing Government Spending On Defense in the United States
4.1.3 Rising Demand For Aircraft in Asia-Pacific and Middle-East
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Poor Performance in Extremely Low Temperature and High Vacuum Environment
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Technology
5.1.1 Waterborne
5.1.2 Solvent-borne
5.1.3 Reactive
5.2 Resin Type
5.2.1 Epoxy
5.2.2 Polyurethane
5.2.3 Silicone
5.2.4 Other Resin Types
5.3 Function type
5.3.1 Structural
5.3.2 Non-Structural
5.4 End User
5.4.1 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
5.4.2 Maintenance Repair and Operations (MRO)
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 Asia-Pacific
5.5.1.1 China
5.5.1.2 India
5.5.1.3 Japan
5.5.1.4 South Korea
5.5.1.5 Australia & New Zealand
5.5.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.5.2 North America
5.5.2.1 US
5.5.2.2 Canada
5.5.2.3 Mexico
5.5.2.4 Rest of North America
5.5.3 Europe
5.5.3.1 Germany
5.5.3.2 UK
5.5.3.3 Italy
5.5.3.4 France
5.5.3.5 Spain
5.5.3.6 Rest of Europe
5.5.4 South America
5.5.4.1 Brazil
5.5.4.2 Argentina
5.5.4.3 Rest of South America
5.5.5 Middle East & Africa
5.5.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.5.5.2 South Africa
5.5.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 3M Company
6.4.2 Arkema Group (Bostik SA)
6.4.3 Avery Dennison Corporation
6.4.4 Beacon Adhesives Inc.
6.4.5 Cytec Solvay Group
6.4.6 DELO Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH & Co. KGaA
6.4.7 Dymax Corporation
6.4.8 Henkel AG & Company KGaA
6.4.9 Hernon Manufacturing Inc.
6.4.10 Hexcel Corporation
6.4.11 Huntsman International LLC
6.4.12 Hybond
6.4.13 Hylomar Group
6.4.14 L&L Products
6.4.15 LORD Corporation
6.4.16 Master Bond Inc.
6.4.17 Parson Adhesives Inc.
6.4.18 Permabond LLC
6.4.19 PPG Industries Inc.
6.4.20 Royal Adhesives & Sealants
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Use of Combined Carbon Nanotubes and Nanoadditives with Epoxy Adhesives
7.2 Various Upcoming Space Exploration Programs
