Graphene Market 2021-2024 | Insight by Recent Developments, Emerging Trends, Overview by Industry Share and Size Forecast to 2024

This “Graphene Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. Graphene market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. Graphene Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14099246

The Major Players Described in Graphene Market Report Are:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14099246

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Graphene market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from Electronics & Telecommunication Industry

Electronics and telecommunications is the largest end-user industry for graphene and its derivative products. Graphene is used in a wide range of applications in both, electronic and telecommunication industry.

In electronics and telecommunications, graphene is used for various applications, including unbreakable touchscreens, transistors, supercharged batteries (enhanced lithium-ion batteries), optical electronics, printed electronics, and conductive inks, among others.

Over the last few years, widespread research into the properties and applications of graphene has been observed, and the material has been proposed as a potential replacement for silicon in many electronics applications.

Graphene has several useful properties that include high mechanical strength, very high electron mobility, and superior thermal conductivity.

Conventional battery electrode materials (and prospective ones) are significantly improved when enhanced with graphene. Graphene can make batteries that are light, durable, and suitable for high capacity energy storage, as well as shorten charging times while extending the battery’s lifetime.

In addition, graphene is set to modernize the smartphone industry by replacing existing touchscreen technology. Graphene is considerably cheaper than the materials used in most modern smartphones and is much more agile. Graphene is used on a commercial scale in optoelectronics, specifically touchscreens (for smartphones, tablet, desktop computers, and televisions), liquid crystal displays (LCD), and organic light emitting diodes (OLEDs).

Overall, the various potential applications of graphene in electronics and telecommunications are projected to increase the consumption of graphene at an exponential rate, during the forecast period.

North America Region to Dominate the Market

North America is expected to dominate the graphene market, during the forecast period, owing to the rising usage of graphene in touchscreens, and requirements in the printed electronics industry.

Strong exports of aerospace components to countries, such as France, China, and Germany, along with robust consumer spending in the United States, are driving the manufacturing activities in the aerospace industry.

According to the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), the US aerospace sector is the largest in the world, with a gross output value of USD 123.52 billion, in 2016.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the total commercial aircraft fleet is expected to reach 8,270 in 2037 from 7,039, in 2016, owing to the growth in air cargo. In addition, the US mainline carrier fleet is expected to grow at a rate of 54 aircraft per year, due to the existing fleet getting older.

In terms of size, the electronics market in the United States is the largest market. Owing to the use of advanced technology, an increasing number of R&D centers, and rising demand from consumers, the graphene market is expected to grow over the forecast period.

Owing to the rapid pace of innovation in the advancement of technology and R&D activities in the electronics industry, there is a high demand for newer and faster electronic products.

All the aforementioned factors, in turn, are expected to increase the demand for the market in the region.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14099246

Graphene Market Covers Major Factors:

Global Graphene Market Overview

Economic Impact on Market

Market Competition

Global Graphene Market Analysis by Application

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Global Graphene Market Effect, Factors, Analysis

Global Graphene Market Forecast

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2024?

What are the key factors driving the global Graphene market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Graphene market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Graphene market?

Detailed TOC of Graphene Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Use of Graphene in Touch Screens

4.1.2 Rising Demand for Printed Electronics

4.1.3 Huge Investments in R&D, Leading to Increasing Applications of Graphene

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Patent Analysis

4.6 Price Trends

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Graphene Sheets & Films

5.1.2 Nanoribbons

5.1.3 Nanoplatelets

5.1.4 Graphene Oxide

5.1.5 Other Product Types

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Electronics & Telecommunication

5.2.2 Bio-medical & Healthcare

5.2.3 Energy

5.2.4 Aerospace & Defense

5.2.5 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Spain

5.3.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Alfa Laval

6.4.2 AVK Holding A/S

6.4.3 Broer Group

6.4.4 CIRCOR International Inc.

6.4.5 Crane Co.

6.4.6 Curtiss-Wright Corporation

6.4.7 Danfoss AS

6.4.8 Emerson Electric Co.

6.4.9 Georg Fischer Ltd

6.4.10 Flowserve Corporation

6.4.11 General Electric (Baker Hughes)

6.4.12 Hitachi Metals Ltd.

6.4.13 Honeywell International Inc.

6.4.14 IMI PLC

6.4.15 ITT Inc.

6.4.16 KITZ Corporation

6.4.17 Mueller Water Products Inc.

6.4.18 NIBCO INC.

6.4.19 Okano Valve Mfg. Co. Ltd

6.4.20 Saint-Gobain

6.4.21 Schlumberger Limited

6.4.22 TechnipFMC PLC

6.4.23 The Weir Group PLC

6.4.24 Valvitalia SpA

6.4.25 Xylem

6.4.26 DUNAN

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Usage of Graphene in Lithium-ion Batteries

7.2 Development of Single Crystal Graphene Sheet as a Substitute for Copper Foil

For Detailed TOC Click Here

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Global Dust Respirator Market Analysis 2021: Industry Size, CAGR with Geographical Segmentation, Business Challenges, and Growing Demand Status Forecast to 2025

Apiculture Market Growth Rate Forecast Analysis 2021 Size and Share with Future Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Revenue Expectation and Sales Volume Forecast to 2025 | Industry Research.co

Telemedicine Robots Market Growth Analysis, Recent Developments of Top Key Players, Research Findings, Business Size and Share Insights, Consumption and Demand Forecast to 2021-2027 with Impact of Covid-19

Healthcare AR and VR Market Share by Regions 2021: Global Forecast Analysis by Types and Application, Market Performance, Development Status and Industry Growth Research by 2025 with Covid-19 Impact

Contact Center Market Size Report 2021 | Business Scenario, Competition Strategy and Growth Analysis, Top Manufacturers with Future Scope Forecast to 2024 with Impact of Covid-19

Global Social Media Publishing Tools Market Size Research 2021: Industry Growth Rate with Recent Trends, Share Analysis by Top Players, Latest Opportunities, and Future Prospects with Covid-19 Impact Forecast to 2027

Carbon Thermoplastic Market Share 2021 – Size, Global Research by Emerging Trends, Future Demand, Company Profile with Regional Analysis, Covid-19 Impact Forecast to 2026

Tissue Engineered Heart Valve Market Share 2021: with Covid-19 Outbreak, Revenue Analysis, Forthcoming Developments, Upcoming Trends, Global Industry Size with Future Growth Rate Forecast to 2027

Heat Index Meter Market Size and Growth Trends 2021 Research includes Top Countries Data, Business Opportunities, Future Innovation, Development Share Analysis with Covid-19 Impact Forecast to 2027

Automated Plate Handlers Market Share, Future Insights | Size, Global Companies with Geographical Analysis, Market Dynamics, Latest Developments, and Revenue Forecast Research 2021 – 2023

Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner Market Size and Share 2021 by Research Methodology, Business Overview by Future Growth, Size Estimation, Revenue, Pricing Trends, Global Demand Penetration and Forecast to 2027

Dental Anesthesia Market Growth Rate with Covid-19 Impact Analysis: Latest Opportunities and Trends by Industry Size, Key Players by Share Forecast 2021 to 2025