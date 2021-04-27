Intraocular Lens Market Analysis with Investment Opportunity 2021: Global Opportunity and Future Trends, Business Growth Size Forecast to 2024

This “Intraocular Lens Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. Intraocular Lens market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. Intraocular Lens Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.

The Major Players Described in Intraocular Lens Market Report Are:

Scope of the Report:

Several types of intraocular lenses are available in the market, to improve vision. As per the , the global intraocular lens market is segmented by product (monofocal, accommodative, mulltifocal, and toric intraocular lens), end user (hospitals, ambulatory centers, and other centers), and major geographical locations.

Key Market Trends:

Accommodative IOL is the Segment Under Product, which is Expected to Grow Fastest During the Forecast Period.

Accommodative intraocular lenses are known to accommodate well with post-surgical changes, as compared to that of monofocal IOLs. These are preferred by patients suffering from macular degeneration, as they support the eye muscles in focusing on intermediate and distant objects. These lenses are widely used in the treatment of presbyopia and astigmatism. Moreover, the monofocal intraocular lens is the first choice for many, as it can provide the best image quality after the surgery and, thus, has the largest share of around 30% in the market.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Provide the Fastest Growth to the Intraocular Lens Market over the Forecast Period

The Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest growth in terms of revenue. China and India are expected to show the fastest growth in the Asia-Pacific region. Some of the key driving forces for the intraocular lens market in emerging countries are government initiatives to include eye care in social security systems, a rise in geriatric population, increasing cataract cases, and projected rise in diabetic population.

Diabetic patients are susceptible to macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and cataract. Hence the increase in the diabetic population results in the rising need for IOLs. India accounted for a diabetic population of 50.8 million whereas the Eastern and Western Pacific regions accounted for 59 million and 77 million diabetic patients respectively according to the International Diabetes Federation.

Other factors contributing high to this market growth is the medical tourism industry and massive patient pool. Also, the increasing initiatives of government and non-government organizations to provide affordable eye care in the Asia-Pacific region are expected to boost market growth.

Intraocular Lens Market Covers Major Factors:

Global Intraocular Lens Market Overview

Economic Impact on Market

Market Competition

Global Intraocular Lens Market Analysis by Application

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Global Intraocular Lens Market Effect, Factors, Analysis

Global Intraocular Lens Market Forecast

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2024?

What are the key factors driving the global Intraocular Lens market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Intraocular Lens market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Intraocular Lens market?

Detailed TOC of Intraocular Lens Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Ophthalmic Issues

4.2.2 Increasing Cases of Cataract in the Diabetic Population

4.2.3 Rising Adoption of Advanced Premium IOLs

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of IOLs

4.3.2 Lack of Reimbursement Policies

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Monofocal Intraocular Lens

5.1.2 Accommodative Intraocular Lens

5.1.3 Multifocal Intraocular Lens

5.1.4 Toric Intraocular Lens

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Hospitals

5.2.2 Ambulatory Centers

5.2.3 Other Centers

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Novartis AG (Alcon)

6.1.2 Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Bausch + Lomb)

6.1.3 Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

6.1.4 EyeKon Medical Inc.

6.1.5 HOYA CORPORATION

6.1.6 HumanOptics AG

6.1.7 Johnson and Johnson Vision Care Inc.

6.1.8 Lenstec Inc.

6.1.9 Rayner

6.1.10 STAAR Surgical Company

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

