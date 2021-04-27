Non-lethal Weapons Market Analysis 2021 – Latest Technological Advancements, Global Industry Size with Growth Segments, Market Dynamics Forecast to 2024

This “Non-lethal Weapons Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. Non-lethal Weapons market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. Non-lethal Weapons Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14099244
The Major Players Described in Non-lethal Weapons Market Report Are:
Market Overview:
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14099244
Scope of the Report:
Non-lethal weapons are the weapons that can cause pain/irritation/uneasiness to any of the human senses, without any permanent damage to any of the senses or bodily functions. Non-lethal weapons also cover barricades that block the movement and entry of vehicles and humans in an area.
Key Market Trends:
Ammunition Segment is Projected to Grow at a High Pace
At present, the ammunition segment has the highest market share out of all the segments. Technological advancements are likely to lead to the development of new non-lethal ammunition in the future, which may propel the growth of the market in the coming years. The different types of non-lethal ammunition are rubber bullets, wax bullets, plastic bullets, bean bag rounds, and sponge grenades. Rubber bullets are rubber or rubber-coated projectiles that are fired from standard firearms or dedicated riot guns. They are used for short range practice, animal control, and riot control. Rubber projectiles have been replaced by other materials as rubber tends to bounce uncontrollably. Wax bullets are most commonly used for indoor pistol target practice. The projectiles are made from melted paraffin, bee wax, or candle, and they are propelled only by a primer.
Asia-Pacific is Expected to Experience the Highest Growth
In the non-lethal weapons market, North America has generated the highest revenue among all regions. However, the growth of the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the highest during the forecast period. With the escalating tensions in the Kashmir Valley and protests all over India, during the past few years, the demand for less-lethal weapons has increased. Occasional riots and civil unrest, such as demonstrations and protests in cities in eastern China, often in connection with labor-related, environmental, and educational issues, have led to the police forces resorting to the use of non-lethal ammunition, which, collectively, shall have a positive impact on the growth of the market.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14099244
Non-lethal Weapons Market Covers Major Factors:
- Global Non-lethal Weapons Market Overview
- Economic Impact on Market
- Market Competition
- Global Non-lethal Weapons Market Analysis by Application
- Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
- Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
- Global Non-lethal Weapons Market Effect, Factors, Analysis
- Global Non-lethal Weapons Market Forecast
Key questions answered in the report include:
- What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2024?
- What are the key factors driving the global Non-lethal Weapons market?
- What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Non-lethal Weapons market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Non-lethal Weapons market?
Detailed TOC of Non-lethal Weapons Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Area Denial
5.1.1.1 Anti – vehicle
5.1.1.2 Anti – personnel
5.1.2 Ammunition
5.1.2.1 Rubber Bullets
5.1.2.2 Wax Bullets
5.1.2.3 Plastic Bullets
5.1.2.4 Bean Bag Rounds
5.1.2.5 Sponge Grenade
5.1.3 Explosives
5.1.3.1 Flash Bang Grenades
5.1.3.2 Sting Grenades
5.1.4 Gases and Sprays
5.1.4.1 Water Canons
5.1.4.2 Scent Based Weapons
5.1.4.3 Teargas
5.1.4.4 Pepper Spray
5.1.5 Directed Energy Weapons
5.1.6 Electroshock Weapons
5.2 By Use
5.2.1 Law Enforcement
5.2.2 Military
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 UK
5.3.2.2 France
5.3.2.3 Germany
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Switzerland
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 India
5.3.3.2 China
5.3.3.3 Japan
5.3.3.4 South Korea
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 UAE
5.3.5.3 South Africa
5.3.5.4 Qatar
5.3.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Vendor Market Share
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 AMTEC Less-Lethal Systems Inc.
6.4.2 Combined Systems Inc. (Penn Arms)
6.4.3 Condor Non-Lethal Technologies
6.4.4 FIOCCHI MUNIZIONI SpA
6.4.5 FN HERSTAL
6.4.6 ISPRA Ltd
6.4.7 Lamperd Less Lethal Inc.
6.4.8 LRAD Corp
6.4.9 NonLethal Technologies Inc.
6.4.10 United Tactical Systems LLC (Pepperball Technologies)
6.4.11 Raytheon Company
6.4.12 Rheinmetall AG
6.4.13 RUAG Group
6.4.14 TASER International (Axon)
6.4.15 Safariland LLC
6.4.16 Zarc International Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market Trends by Size and Share 2021: Growth Strategies adopted by Top Players, Latest Research with Impact of Covid-19, Business Prospects Forecast to 2025
Cryogenic PPE Market Share with Trends Analysis 2021 | Global Industry Demand, Revenue, Future Opportunity and Challenges and Global Size Forecast to 2025 Report by Industry Research.co
N95 Respirator Mask Market 2021 – Global Share Analysis with Growth Prospects, Import-Export Scenario of Top Key Players, Drivers and Restraints Analysis, Size Estimation and Recent Updates Forecast to 2027
Brass Square Bars Market Forecast Analysis 2021-2025 | Global Industry Size, Key Strategies, Historical Analysis, Segmentation, Emerging Trends by Growth Insights, Business Prospects with Covid-19 Impact
GIN Market Competitive Analysis 2021 with Business Scope, Opportunities in Grooming Regions, Latest Trends and Global Industry Size Analysis till 2024 Research with Covid-19 Impact
Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Growth, Global Size Analysis 2021 with Demand Status and Share Estimation, Future Growth Analysis by Top Manufacturers, Sales Revenue, Emerging Technologies Forecast to 2027
Hydration Backpack Market Share and Revenue Analysis 2021 | Covid-19 Impact on Global Industry Players, Growth Opportunities by Regions, Research by Size Forecast to 2026
Depth Filtration Device Market Share 2021: with Covid-19 Outbreak, Revenue Analysis, Forthcoming Developments, Upcoming Trends, Global Industry Size with Future Growth Rate Forecast to 2027
Electric Vehicle Onboard Camera Market Size and Share 2021 by Research Methodology, Business Overview by Future Growth, Size Estimation, Revenue, Pricing Trends, Global Demand Penetration and Forecast to 2027
Enterprise Flash Storage Market Share, Future Insights with Impressive CAGR | Size, Global Companies with Geographical Analysis, Market Dynamics, Latest Developments, and Revenue Forecast Research 2021 – 2023
Mass Flow Controllers (MFC) Market Growth Size 2021, Covid-19 Impact on Global Opportunities, Business Prospects by Future Scope with Top Key Players, and Trends, Industry Supply, Demand Status till 2027
Heavy Vehicles Wiring Harness Market Size Report 2021: Product Specification and Consumption Analysis by Growth Demand, Competition Strategy, Revenue and Gross Margin Forecast to 2025https://newswinters.com/