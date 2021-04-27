Medium Caliber Ammunition Market 2021-2024 | Insight by Recent Developments, Emerging Trends, Overview by Industry Share and Size Forecast to 2024

This “Medium Caliber Ammunition Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. Medium Caliber Ammunition market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. Medium Caliber Ammunition Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14099242

The Major Players Described in Medium Caliber Ammunition Market Report Are:

General Dynamics Corporation

BAE Systems PLC

Rheinmetall AG

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION (Orbital ATK Inc.)

Nammo AS

Denel SOC Ltd

Nexter Systems SA

Mesko

CBC Market Overview:

The medium caliber ammunition market is estimated to register a CAGR of 1.88% during the forecast period, reaching USD 1.61 billion by 2024.

Uncertainties in territorial rights between many countries, such as the Saudi-Iran cold war in the Middle East, are among the major causes disturbing the geopolitical climate. The most common reaction of governments is increasing the military spending, in order to improve the national security of their respective countries. Since ammunition, of all types and calibers, play a major role in defense operations, the increased spending acts as a major driver for the market.

Terrorist activities have been on the rise, becoming the most pressing issue for decision-makers dealing with diplomatic and military operations. Countries, like Iraq, Syria, Africa, and Pakistan, have been highly vulnerable to terrorist attacks in the past couple of years. This has increased the procurement of ammunition by the respective armed forces.

Few countries follow a protectionist strategy to protect the domestic ammunition industry against foreign monopoly. Such laws and regulations serve as a deterrent for foreign companies trying to expand into other countries.