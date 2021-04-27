Medium Caliber Ammunition Market 2021-2024 | Insight by Recent Developments, Emerging Trends, Overview by Industry Share and Size Forecast to 2024

This “Medium Caliber Ammunition Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. Medium Caliber Ammunition market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. Medium Caliber Ammunition Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.
The Major Players Described in Medium Caliber Ammunition Market Report Are:
Market Overview:
Scope of the Report:
The medium caliber ammunition include 40mm, 30mm, 25mm, and 20mm high-explosive (HE), armor-piercing (AP), illumination, smoke, anti-personnel, and training cartridges that have the capability to defeat light armor, material, and personnel targets. These ammunitions provide point – and area – target engagement via medium handheld and crew-served weapons. The also includes the medium caliber ammunition used in non-lethal weapons.
Key Market Trends:
The Non-lethal Segment is Expected to Experience the Fastest Growth
Currently, the lethal segment dominates the market in terms of revenue share. However, the non-lethal segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The non-lethal applications for medium caliber ammunition range from personal defense by private owners to riot-control by law enforcement agencies (police and other civil law units). The increasing preference for non-lethal weapons by riot control forces and law enforcement agencies, to reduce the collateral damage, will be a major driving factor for this segment to grow at a higher CAGR compared to the lethal segment.
Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa are Expected to Generate the Highest Demand
As of 2018, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share, followed by North America, primarily due to the growing demand for ammunitions in countries like India, China, Japan, and South Korea. Major countries in the Asia-Pacific region have increased their defense spending in the past year, focused on strengthening their armed forces against growing geopolitical tensions and terror threats. However, the demand is expected to shift toward Middle East & African countries. The present geopolitical scenario in these nations demands that ammunition purchases be on the governments’ priority list and the trend is expected to continue in the forecast period. Due to political instability in its neighboring countries (Iraq to the north, Iran across the Persian Gulf, and Yemen to the south), all posing significant threats and housing strong Islamic movements, Saudi Arabia was the second-largest importer of arms during the period of 2013 – 2017, with a global share of 10%. The share is expected to increase further in the coming years.
Medium Caliber Ammunition Market Covers Major Factors:
- Global Medium Caliber Ammunition Market Overview
- Economic Impact on Market
- Market Competition
- Global Medium Caliber Ammunition Market Analysis by Application
- Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
- Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
- Global Medium Caliber Ammunition Market Effect, Factors, Analysis
- Global Medium Caliber Ammunition Market Forecast
Key questions answered in the report include:
- What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2024?
- What are the key factors driving the global Medium Caliber Ammunition market?
- What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Medium Caliber Ammunition market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Medium Caliber Ammunition market?
Detailed TOC of Medium Caliber Ammunition Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Application
5.1.1 Lethal
5.1.2 Non-lethal
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 US
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.1.3 Mexico
5.2.1.4 Rest of North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 Germany
5.2.2.2 UK
5.2.2.3 France
5.2.2.4 Russia
5.2.2.5 Italy
5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 India
5.2.3.3 Japan
5.2.3.4 South Korea
5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 South America
5.2.4.1 Brazil
5.2.4.2 Colombia
5.2.4.3 Rest of South America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
5.2.5.1 UAE
5.2.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.2.5.3 South Africa
5.2.5.4 Qatar
5.2.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Vendor Market Share
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 General Dynamics Corporation
6.4.2 BAE Systems PLC
6.4.3 Rheinmetall AG
6.4.4 NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION (Orbital ATK Inc.)
6.4.5 Nammo AS
6.4.6 Denel SOC Ltd
6.4.7 Nexter Systems SA
6.4.8 Mesko
6.4.9 CBC
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
