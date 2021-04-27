Vascular Patches Market Analysis with Investment Opportunity 2021: Global Opportunity and Future Trends, Business Growth Size Forecast to 2024

This “Vascular Patches Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. Vascular Patches market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. Vascular Patches Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.

The Major Players Described in Vascular Patches Market Report Are:

Lemaitre Vascular

Baxter International

Getinge AB (Maquet)

B. Braun Melsungen AG

W. L. Gore & Associates

Admedus

Cryolife

C. R. Bard (BD)

Edwards Lifesciences

Labcor

Terumo Corporation Market Overview:

The global market of a vascular patch was valued at USD 168.33 million in 2017, which is expected to reach USD 306.94 million by 2023, with an estimated CAGR of 10.53%, over the forecast period 2019-2024. The growth of the vascular patch market is due to the benefits linked with stenosis or occlusion of blood vessels. Presently, the autologous vessels, like the saphenous vein and internal thoracic artery, are the gold standard for several vascular surgeries. The present trend involves a significant demand for synthetic vascular patches, due to the presence of well-established polymeric biomaterials companies across several countries, globally.