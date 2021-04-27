United States Healthcare Information Exchange Market 2021-2024 | Insight by Recent Developments, Emerging Trends, Overview by Industry Share and Size Forecast to 2024

This “United States Healthcare Information Exchange Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. United States Healthcare Information Exchange market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. United States Healthcare Information Exchange Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.

The Major Players Described in United States Healthcare Information Exchange Market Report Are:

Cerner Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Mckesson Corporation

Eclinical Works

Covisint Corporation

Nextgen Healthcare Information Systems LLC

Infor Inc.

Optum Inc.

Medicity Inc.

Epic Corporation Inc. Market Overview:

The United States healthcare information exchange market was valued at USD 457.38 million in 2018 and is estimated to be valued at USD 775.56 million in 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 9.20% during the forecast period. Factors driving the market growth include the increasing demand for electronic health records, government support via various programs and incentives, and reduction in healthcare cost and improved efficacy.