United States Healthcare Information Exchange Market 2021-2024 | Insight by Recent Developments, Emerging Trends, Overview by Industry Share and Size Forecast to 2024

United States Healthcare Information Exchange Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.

The United States healthcare information exchange market has been segmented on the basis of the implementation model, setup type, application, exchange type, and component.
The Major Players Described in United States Healthcare Information Exchange Market Report Are:
Market Overview:
Scope of the Report:
The United States healthcare information exchange market has been segmented on the basis of the implementation model, setup type, application, exchange type, and component. Market segments have been further sub-divided into respective sub-segments. For instance, the implementation model segment has been divided into centralized/consolidated models, decentralized/federated models, and hybrid models.
Key Market Trends:
The Decentralized/Federated Model is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share
The decentralized/federated model segment holds the largest market share and is expected to retain its share during the forecast period. In a federated HIE, there is no master database. In this model, each healthcare provider is responsible for maintaining the records of their individual patients. In this model, the main function of HIE is to facilitate the providers in exchanging patient records among themselves, when the need arises. The salient distinction of a federated model is that there is no central database from which a previously compiled, the comprehensive medical record is stored and can be downloaded. The advantages, such as low conflicts related to data ownership and compartmentalization of data, which makes it less vulnerable to data thefts, along with lower implementation costs when compared to other models, are leading to its high adoption rates.
Detailed TOC of United States Healthcare Information Exchange Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Demand for Electronic Health Records Resulting in the Expansion of the Market
4.2.2 Government Support via Various Programs and Incentives
4.2.3 Reduction in Healthcare Cost and Improved Efficacy
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Huge Initial Infrastructural Investment
4.3.2 Slow Return on Investment
4.3.3 Data Privacy and Security Concerns
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Implementation Model
5.1.1 Centralized/Consolidated Models
5.1.2 Decentralized/Federated Models
5.1.3 Hybrid Model
5.2 Setup Type
5.2.1 Private
5.2.2 Public
5.3 Application
5.3.1 Internal Interfacing
5.3.2 Secure Messaging
5.3.3 Workflow Management
5.3.4 Web Portal Development
5.3.5 Patient Safety
5.4 Exchange Type
5.4.1 Direct Exchange
5.4.2 Query-based Exchange
5.4.3 Consumer-mediated Exchange
5.5 Component
5.5.1 Enterprise Master Person Index (EMPI)
5.5.2 Healthcare Provider Directory (HPD)
5.5.3 Record Locator Service (RLS)
5.5.4 Clinical Data Repository
5.5.5 Other Components
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Cerner Corporation
6.1.2 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
6.1.3 Mckesson Corporation
6.1.4 Eclinical Works
6.1.5 Covisint Corporation
6.1.6 Nextgen Healthcare Information Systems LLC
6.1.7 Infor Inc.
6.1.8 Optum Inc.
6.1.9 Medicity Inc.
6.1.10 Epic Corporation Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
