Endoscopy Devices Market Analysis 2021 – Latest Technological Advancements, Global Industry Size with Growth Segments, Market Dynamics Forecast to 2024

This “Endoscopy Devices Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. Endoscopy Devices market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. Endoscopy Devices Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.

The endoscopy devices market has been segmented on the basis of type of device, application, and geography. The device type segmentation includes endoscopy device, endoscopic operative device, and visualization equipment. The endoscopes segment includes a rigid endoscope, flexible endoscopes, capsule endoscope, and robot-assisted endoscopes. The endoscopic operative devices further include an irrigation/suction system, access device, wound protector, insufflation device, operative manual instrument, and other endoscopic operative devices. Whereas, the visualization equipment is further segmented by endoscopic camera, SD visualization system, and HD visualization system. By application, the market is segmented into gastroenterology, pulmonology, orthopedic surgery, cardiology, ENT surgery, gynecology, neurology, and urology.

The Gynecology Segment Held the Largest Share of the Market

A large share of the gynecology segment is due to the fact that the gynecologic laparoscopic procedure is one of the common, minimally-invasive procedure performed to obtain a clear picture of the pelvic region. Uterus, ovaries, and fallopian tubes can be examined with a pelvic laparoscopy. Laparoscopic devices are also used for fibroids removal, uterus, ovarian cysts, lymph nodes, or an ectopic pregnancy, detection of cancer of the ovary, uterus, and cervix.

Furthermore, the gastroenterology segment is a close second, in terms of revenue, and is expected to grow at the fastest rate. The alarming rise of lifestyle diseases, such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), inflammatory bowel diseases (like Crohn’s, non-alcoholic fatty liver, and colon cancer), liver, pancreas, and gallbladder, has been driving the market for GI endoscopy.

The United States Dominates the Market and is Expected to Continue to Do the Same during the Forecast Period

Currently, the United States dominates the market for endoscopy devices, and it is expected to continue its strong hold for a few more years. An increasing number of treatments, along with a rising population that exhibits a higher prevalence of GI disorders, are driving the growth of the market. Mild GERD is estimated to affect 60% of the population in the United States, nearly half of which experience it on a weekly basis. Colon cancer is projected to be the third leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States, with approximately 150,000 diagnosed, annually. The number of annual gastro-intestinal procedures is also likely to grow, due to the growing prevalence of digestive disorders affecting all divisions of the population, and the expanding therapeutic capabilities of endoscopy devices.

Furthermore, the increasing preference for less invasive surgeries and treatment possibilities continues to fuel technological advancements in the US endoscopic devices market. This is allowing surgeons to treat more conditions, without resorting to open surgery.

