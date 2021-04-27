Incubator Devices Market 2021-2024 | Insight by Recent Developments, Emerging Trends, Overview by Industry Share and Size Forecast to 2024

This “Incubator Devices Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. Incubator Devices market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. Incubator Devices Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14099229

The Major Players Described in Incubator Devices Market Report Are:

Andreas Hettich GmbH & Co.KG

Atom Medical Corporation

BMT Medical Technology sro

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

GE Healthcare

Medhold Medical (PTY) Ltd

Natus Medical Incorporated

Panasonic Healthcare Co Ltd

Phoenix Medical Systems (P) Ltd

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market Overview:

The incubator devices market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. Certain factors that are driving the market growth include the rising prevalence of premature babies, low birth weight of babies, and growing R&D in healthcare.

In the past decade, the rise in the prevalence of premature babies globally increased the demand for incubators in the market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the preterm birth is on the rise. Each year, nearly 15 million babies are born preterm, which is before 37 completed weeks of gestation. In 2015, preterm birth complications were responsible for nearly one million deaths. Therefore, the rising demand for neonatal incubators is expected globally, thus, contributing to the growth of the incubator devices market.