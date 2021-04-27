Incubator Devices Market 2021-2024 | Insight by Recent Developments, Emerging Trends, Overview by Industry Share and Size Forecast to 2024

This “Incubator Devices Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. Incubator Devices market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. Incubator Devices Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.
Incubators are devices that facilitate the growth of an organism by providing it with optimum temperature and environment. Thus, an incubator helps weak or small premature babies to survive. It comprises of a transparent container in which the temperature and oxygen levels can be controlled. It can also refer to a piece of equipment which can be used to keep eggs or bacteria at the correct temperature in order to develop properly.
Hospitals and Birthing Centers segment is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share in the End User Type
An infant incubator is most commonly used in pediatric hospitals, birthing centers, and neonatal intensive care units. Hospitals are considered as major places by the manufacturers of neonatal incubators for selling their products, owing to the fact that it helps in building brand image and further expanding their product reach. The increasing government focus on reducing mortality and morbidity rates of infants has also led the hospitals to concentrate on increasing their productivity eventually, by adopting advanced and innovative medical devices, including neonatal incubators.
North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period
The growing number of preterm babies, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, presence of key manufacturers, and high technologies are the factors contributing to the growth of the incubator devices market in North America. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2017, about 1 in 10 babies was born too early in the United States.
In addition, a large population in the Asia-Pacific region, with emerging economies makes this region promising for the growth of the market.
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Premature Babies
4.2.2 Low Birth Weight of Babies
4.2.3 Growing R&D in Healthcare
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Cost of Incubators
4.3.2 Lack of Awareness in Emerging Economies
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product Type
5.1.1 Neonatal Incubators
5.1.1.1 Portable or Transport Incubator
5.1.1.2 Open Box Incubator
5.1.1.3 Close Box Incubator
5.1.1.4 Double Walled Incubator
5.1.2 Microbiological Incubators
5.1.3 Hatching Incubators
5.1.4 Other Product Types
5.2 End User
5.2.1 Hospitals and Birthing Centers
5.2.2 Research Laboratories
5.2.3 Pharmaceutical Laboratories
5.2.4 Diagnostic Labs
5.2.5 Other End Users
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Andreas Hettich GmbH & Co.KG
6.1.2 Atom Medical Corporation
6.1.3 BMT Medical Technology sro
6.1.4 Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
6.1.5 GE Healthcare
6.1.6 Medhold Medical (PTY) Ltd
6.1.7 Natus Medical Incorporated
6.1.8 Panasonic Healthcare Co Ltd
6.1.9 Phoenix Medical Systems (P) Ltd
6.1.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
