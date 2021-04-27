Europe Hemodynamic Monitoring Market Analysis 2021 – Latest Technological Advancements, Global Industry Size with Growth Segments, Market Dynamics Forecast to 2024

This “Europe Hemodynamic Monitoring Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. Europe Hemodynamic Monitoring market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. Europe Hemodynamic Monitoring Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.
Critically ill patients require continuous monitoring of their vital parameters. This is done by direct pressure monitoring systems, which are also known as hemodynamic systems. The main function of these systems is to monitor cardiac activity. The hemodynamic systems give information about blood pressure, blood volume, and fluid balance.
This report contains a detailed analysis of the types of systems, application, and products that are available in the hemodynamic monitoring market.
Hospital-based Monitoring Systems are Expected to Grab the Largest Market Share in the Application Segment
In the application segment of the market, hospital-based monitoring systems are believed to have the largest market share in the coming future.
Hospitals face multiple challenges in assessing multiple blood parameters in intensive care units, emergency rooms, and other departments. A majority of critically ill patients admitted to the ER are anemic, with over a third requiring a blood transfusion. Repeated blood draws have been observed to increase organ dysfunction and morbidity in such patients. Patients with anemia are more likely to have in-hospital complications, including heart failure, recurrent ischemia, re-infarction, cardiogenic shock, stroke, major bleeding, and hypoxia. Therefore, in hospitals, particularly in intensive care and emergency units, continuous monitoring of hemodynamics can optimize diagnosis, and minimize complications and hospitalization time.
Owing to the importance of hemodynamic monitors in hospitals and the rising need for the same, for better care provision, the segment is expected to grow.
Detailed TOC of Europe Hemodynamic Monitoring Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type of Systems
5.1.1 Minimally-invasive Monitoring Systems
5.1.2 Invasive Monitoring Systems
5.1.3 Non-invasive Monitoring Systems
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Laboratory-based Monitoring Systems
5.2.2 Home-based Monitoring Systems
5.2.3 Hospital-based Monitoring Systems
5.3 By Type of Product
5.3.1 Pressure Monitors
5.3.2 Catheters
5.3.3 Connecting Tubes
5.3.4 Guidewires
5.3.5 IV Fluid
5.3.6 Transducers
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 Europe
5.4.1.1 Germany
5.4.1.2 UK
5.4.1.3 France
5.4.1.4 Italy
5.4.1.5 Spain
5.4.1.6 Rest of Europe
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Cheetah Medical
6.1.2 CN Systems
6.1.3 Edwards Lifesciences
6.1.4 Evena Medical
6.1.5 Getinge AB
6.1.6 ICU Medical
6.1.7 Koninklijke Philips NV
6.1.8 Lidco Group
6.1.9 Schwarzer Cardiotek
6.1.10 Tensys Medical
6.1.11 Uscom
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
