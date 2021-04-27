High Content Screening Market 2021-2024 | Insight by Recent Developments, Emerging Trends, Overview by Industry Share and Size Forecast to 2024

This “High Content Screening Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. High Content Screening market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. High Content Screening Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.
The Major Players Described in High Content Screening Market Report Are:
Market Overview:
Scope of the Report:
High-content screening (HCS) is a method that is used in biological research and drug discovery to identify substances, such as small molecules, peptides, or RNAi that alter the phenotype of a cell in a desired manner. High-content screening includes any method used to analyze whole cells or components of cells with a simultaneous readout of several parameters.
Key Market Trends:
On the basis of Product Type, Instrument segment led the global market in 2018
Based on the product segment, the high content screening market is further segmented into instruments, consumables, software, services, and accessories. The market for HCS software is expected to increase with the highest CAGR between 2019 and 2024. Among all high content screening products, the instrument segment occupies the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment is attributed to advances in instrumentation and automation techniques and high prices of HCS instruments.
APAC region is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate
The high content screening market in APAC is expected to increase at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors, such as increasing drug discovery research, government initiatives, growing focus of multinational companies on emerging markets, and developing R&D infrastructure are driving the growth of the HCS market in this region.
High Content Screening Market Covers Major Factors:
- Global High Content Screening Market Overview
- Economic Impact on Market
- Market Competition
- Global High Content Screening Market Analysis by Application
- Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
- Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
- Global High Content Screening Market Effect, Factors, Analysis
- Global High Content Screening Market Forecast
Key questions answered in the report include:
- What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2024?
- What are the key factors driving the global High Content Screening market?
- What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global High Content Screening market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global High Content Screening market?
Detailed TOC of High Content Screening Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Need for Cost Containment in Pharmaceutical R&D
4.2.2 Government Funding and Venture Capital Investments Across Developed Markets
4.2.3 Advancements in Informatics Solutions and Imaging Instruments
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Lower Adoption of HCS Instruments Due to Their High Prices
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product
5.1.1 Instruments
5.1.1.1 Cell Imaging and Analysis Systems
5.1.1.2 Flow Cytometers
5.1.2 Consumables
5.1.2.1 Reagents and Assay Kits
5.1.2.2 Microplates
5.1.2.3 Other Consumables
5.1.3 Software
5.1.4 Services
5.1.5 Accessories
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Primary and Secondary Screening
5.2.2 Target Identification and Validation
5.2.3 Toxicity Studies
5.2.4 Compound Profiling
5.2.5 Other Applications
5.3 End User
5.3.1 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
5.3.2 Academic and Government Institutions
5.3.3 Contract Research Organisation
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 US
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 UK
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Spain
5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Australia
5.4.3.5 South Korea
5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Middle East & Africa
5.4.4.1 GCC
5.4.4.2 South Africa
5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.4.5 South America
5.4.5.1 Brazil
5.4.5.2 Argentina
5.4.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 GE Healthcare
6.1.2 Danaher Corporation
6.1.3 Perkinelmer Inc.
6.1.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
6.1.5 Becton, Dickinson and Company
6.1.6 Biotek Instruments Inc.
6.1.7 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
6.1.8 Yokogawa Electric Corporation
6.1.9 Merck Millipore
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
