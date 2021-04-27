Orthopedic Prosthetics Market Analysis 2021 – Latest Technological Advancements, Global Industry Size with Growth Segments, Market Dynamics Forecast to 2024

This “Orthopedic Prosthetics Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. Orthopedic Prosthetics market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. Orthopedic Prosthetics Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14099222

The Major Players Described in Orthopedic Prosthetics Market Report Are:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14099222

Scope of the Report:

Orthopedic prosthetics is concerned with the identification, designing, and manufacturing of custom-made artificial limbs in a patient. The devices should be of high strength and low weight. Hence, materials, such as thermoplastics, metals, carbon fiber, EVA (Ethylene-vinyl acetate), or a combination of these are commonly used for production. These devices are used to replace a damaged or missing body part caused by trauma, disease, or other medical conditions. In recent years, the market for orthopedic prosthetics has witnessed significant developments in designing and production technologies. The products have an increased level of comfort, usability, and increased resistance to wear and tear. The vast advances in the CAD/CAM technology and material science have helped in the growth of the market.

Key Market Trends:

Electric-Powered Prosthetics are Expected to Hold Significant Market Share in the Technology Type

For amputees, being fitted for a limb prosthesis is definitely a significant first footstep to recovery and regaining independence. However, one important decision patients need to make regarding a prosthetic limb is choosing between an electric or body-powered prosthesis. Electric prostheses, also commonly known as myoelectric prostheses, are controlled using electric signals which are actually created by the body muscles. Specifically, these electric-powered prosthetics work by using the user’s existing muscles in the residual limb in order to control the functions of the prosthetic device itself. A sensor present within the device is able to obtain electrical signals from these muscles. Then it translates those signals into movements and executes the demands properly. Hence, these have become a great option for those who want a natural-looking prosthesis that utilizes existing nerves for functional use.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

The key factors driving the growth of the market in North America include the direct presence of key regional players, strong distribution network, and well-established healthcare infrastructure. Recent trends in the North American orthopedic prosthetics market include the use of new polymer material and development of prosthetic device as per the functional need of patients. Manufacturers are concentrating on developing lightweight, yet highly long-lasting orthopedic prosthetics to satisfy the needs of the users.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14099222

Orthopedic Prosthetics Market Covers Major Factors:

Global Orthopedic Prosthetics Market Overview

Economic Impact on Market

Market Competition

Global Orthopedic Prosthetics Market Analysis by Application

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Global Orthopedic Prosthetics Market Effect, Factors, Analysis

Global Orthopedic Prosthetics Market Forecast

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2024?

What are the key factors driving the global Orthopedic Prosthetics market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Orthopedic Prosthetics market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Orthopedic Prosthetics market?

Detailed TOC of Orthopedic Prosthetics Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Number of Trauma Cases and Accidental Injuries

4.2.2 Technological Advancements

4.2.3 Rising Prevalence of Osteosarcoma

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Proper Reimbursement Policies

4.3.2 High Cost of Prosthetic Devices

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product

5.1.1 Upper Extremity Prosthetics

5.1.2 Lower Extremity Prosthetics

5.1.3 Sockets

5.1.4 Other Products

5.2 Technology

5.2.1 Conventional

5.2.2 Electric-Powered

5.2.3 Hybrid Orthopaedic Prosthetics

5.3 End User

5.3.1 Hospitals

5.3.2 Prosthetic Centers

5.3.3 Other End Users

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Blatchford Ltd

6.1.2 Bock Healthcare Gmbh

6.1.3 DePuy Synthes

6.1.4 Fillauer LLC

6.1.5 Ohio Willow Wood Co.

6.1.6 Smith And Nephew PLC

6.1.7 Stryker Corporation

6.1.8 Touch Bionics Inc.

6.1.9 Zimmer Biomet

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

For Detailed TOC Click Here

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Global Event Planning Software Market Analysis 2021: Industry Size, CAGR with Geographical Segmentation, Business Challenges, and Growing Demand Status Forecast to 2025

Global Meal Vouchers and Employee Benefit Solutions Market 2021: by Research Methodology, Research Scope by Industry Size, Drivers and Challenges, Vendor Analysis, YOY Growth Rate Forecast to 2023

Global Foam Dressing Market Size Outlook by Future Opportunity 2021 | Global Survey, Demand Status, Business Trends, Major Drivers, Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Industry Share Forecast by 2025

Global Mobile Encryption Market Report Share and Business Size 2021: Top Trends by Manufacturers, Segmentation, Emerging Technology, Industry Growth with Opportunity and Challenges Forecast to 2025

Advanced Process Control (APC) Market Size, Share and Growth Analysis 2021: Global Industry Revenue, Future Scope, Research with Prominent Players, Business Advancements with Covid-19 Impact Forecast to 2027

Motion Capture Solutions Market Size 2021: Global Future Business Analysis with Industry Share and Growth Status, Opportunities and Challenges with Covid-19 Impact Forecast to 2027

Litter Vacuum Cleaners Market Share and Revenue Analysis 2021 | Covid-19 Impact on Global Industry Players, Growth Opportunities by Regions, Research by Size Forecast to 2026

Mode Locker Market Size and Share 2021 by Research Methodology, Business Overview by Future Growth, Size Estimation, Revenue, Pricing Trends, Global Demand Penetration and Forecast to 2027

Global Professional Service Mobile Robots Market in APAC Market 2021: by Research Methodology, Research Scope by Industry Size, Drivers and Challenges, Vendor Analysis, YOY Growth Rate Forecast to 2023

Intraocular Lens (IOLs) Market Share Report 2021 – with Analysis by Market Sizing, Focus on Emerging Technologies, Regional Analysi, Demand, Growth and Opportunity Forecasts to 2027

Premium Shoes Market Size 2021 Covid-19 Analysis on Business Share, Growth by Industry Trends, Competition Strategies, Revenue Analysis, Key Players, Regional Analysis by Forecast to 2024

Soft Contact Lenses Market Size and Share Analysis 2021: with Covid-19 Impact on Global Business Growth, Forthcoming Developments Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co