Increasing Focus on Healthcare Reforms in Developing Countries to Benefit the Ostomy/Stoma Care and Accessories Market

The global “ostomy/stoma care and accessories” market size is anticipated to reach USD 4.23 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Increasing initiation of awareness campaigns by various organizations will majorly boost the prospects of this market, states Fortune Business Insights™ in its recent report, titled “Ostomy/Stoma Care and Accessories Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product [Ostomy Bags (One-piece and Two-piece) and Accessories], By Procedure (Colostomy, Ileostomy, and Urostomy), By End User (Hospitals, Home Care, and Specialty Clinics) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. Stoma refers to an opening in the abdomen to provide an outlet for waste to exit the body, instead of it leaving through the digestive tract.
These openings are created when the bladder or the bowel or both need to be operated upon or removed. Unfortunately, awareness regarding stomas and ostomies is shockingly low around the world, which has prompted many organizations to initiate awareness drives to instill knowledge about these procedures among common people. For instance, the International Ostomy Association created the World Ostomy Day in 2010, celebrated on the first Saturday of October every year. Besides this, one of the other leading ostomy/stoma care and accessories market trends is the donations given by different bodies and associations. For example, Friends of Ostomates Worldwide Canada is renowned for supplying 50,000 kg of stoma supplies to nearly 52 countries.
To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this market,
Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/ostomy-stoma-care-and-accessories-market-102425
Regional Analysis
Strong Presence of Major Players to Drive the Market in Europe
Having generated USD 1.38 billion in revenue in 2018, Europe is slated to dominate the ostomy/stoma care and accessories market share in the coming years. One of the main reasons for the region’s leading position is the well-established presence of industry pioneers such as Welland Medical and B. Braun Melsungen. In addition to this, governments in European countries are taking definitive steps to improve stoma care, including upskilling of nurses in these procedures.
Increasing number of stoma surgeries and rising awareness about ostomies will be the two key factors propelling the market in North America, according to the ostomy/stoma care and accessories market report. On the other hand, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow substantially as the geriatric population in Japan, India, and China is projected to increase considerably in the next few decades.
