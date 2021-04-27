Contract Research Organization Services market 2021: Global Industry Analysis, Potential Growth, Key Players and Latest Trends Forecast by 2027

“The global contract research organization (CRO) services market size was valued at USD 90,926.3 Million with 11.4% CAGR forecast 2026 by top players Medpace, Clintec, IQVIA, PRA Health Sciences, Inc., ICON plc, KCR S.A., PSI & More”
Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled, “CRO Services Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Service Type (Discovery, Pre-Clinical, Clinical, Laboratory Services), By Application (Oncology, Cardiology, Infectious Disease, Metabolic Disorders, Others), By End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies, Medical Device Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, Others), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026,” published this information.
Highlights of the Report:
- In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, Contract Research Organization Services Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.
- Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and Contract Research Organization Services Market share.
- The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.
- Lists out the market size in terms of volume.
For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/contract-research-organization-cro-services-market-100864
Key Players Operating in The Contract Research Organization Services Market Include:
Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:
- Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC.
- Medpace
- Clintec
- IQVIA
- PRA Health Sciences
- ICON plc
- KCR S.A.
- PSI
- Parexel International Corporation.
- Covance
- Other prominent players
Detailed Table of Content:
- Introduction
- Research Scope
- Market Segmentation
- Research Methodology
- Definitions and Assumptions
- Executive Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Key Insights
- Mergers & Acquisitions Among Key Players
- The Regulatory Scenario in Key Countries/Region
- Competition Matrix for the Services Provided by Key Players.
- Global Contract Research Organization Services Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Service Type
- Discovery
- Pre-Clinical
- Clinical
- Laboratory Services
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application
- Oncology
- Cardiology
- Infectious Disease
- Metabolic Disorders
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies
- Medical Device Companies
- Academic & Research Institutes
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia pacific
- Rest of the World
TOC Continued….!
