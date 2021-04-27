Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Market Size, Share 2021–Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2027

Global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Market Research report includes a key market analysis, market drivers, industry constraints, competitive developments and market trends. Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Market analyzes each market segment and its applications, regulatory environment, technology, market projections and market shares. A complete geographical analysis of the market is also presented in the report.Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Market Size research report offers the market definition, market shares, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in an extensive format. On the basis of Type, the market is further categorized into Based on the regions, Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Market is distributed into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The historical time period that is considered in the report is from 2016 to 2021. The base year is considered as 2021. The forecast years are 2021 to 2027.This markets competitive manufactures and the upcoming manufactures are studied with their research. Revenue, production, price, market share of these players is mentioned with detailed information.

Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Market Share Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain competitive advantage.Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Market Forecast provides sizing and growth opportunities for the period 2021-2027. Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market. Report Includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities. Delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market.

List Of Best KEY PLAYERS in Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Market Report are:-

H.B. Fuller

Henkel

ITW

3M

Arkema

Huntsman

Sika

Permabond

SCIGRIP (IPS Corporation)

Scott Bader

Lord Corporation

Vibra-Tite (ND Industries)

Parson Adhesives

Kisling AG

Delo Industrial Adhesives

Chemique Adhesives & Sealants

About Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Market:

Methylmethacrylate adhesives (MMA’s) are reactive acrylic adhesives normally comprising resin and initiator (or a resin and hardener). They cure quickly at room temperature and strength development is rapid. Once cure is complete, the material forms a strong thermoplastic with excellent resistance to shear, peel and impact stresses. Most MMA adhesives contain rubber which helps give them these strength properties.MMA adhesives will bond most substrate materials including metal, magnets, plastic, glass, wood, and composite materials and are fairly tolerant of poor surface condition (such as oil contamination). Because of their high strength performance, they are often used to replace welding or riveting and can allow greater freedom of material choice. They can be used to bond dissimilar materials as well as to improve finished appearance. The inbuilt rubber toughening system gives a degree of flexibility required to cope with differential thermal expansion and contraction and thermal shock.They are used widely in the aerospace, automotive, composites and transport market sectors, often for structural bonding of advanced materials. They can also be used for bonding magnets for items such as loudspeakers and electric motors. Their rapid cure speed is desirable on a fast moving production line and their strength performance is above and beyond what is required.Market Analysis and Insights: Global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives MarketThe global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives market was valued at USD 1002.3 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach USD 1320.3 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2026.Global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives

Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Market By Type:

Composite Substrates

Plastic Substrates

Metal Substrates

Others

Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Market By Application:

Automotive & Transportation

General Assembly

Building & Construction

Energy & Power

Others

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives in these regions, from 2015 to 2027, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2016 to 2018, and forecast to 2027.

To understand the structure of Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Major-Type

1.4.3 Independent-Type

1.4.4 Administrator-Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

1.5.2 Commercial

1.5.3 Commonweal

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Market Size

2.2 Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Market Size by Regions (2016-2027)

2.2.2 Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

(5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11) United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America

Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Market Size (2016-2021)

Key Players

Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Market Size by Type

Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

Company Details

Company Description and Business Overview

Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Introduction

Revenue in Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Business (2016-2021)

Recent Development

13 Market Forecast 2021-2027

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2021-2027)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2027)

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Continued….

