Shunt Reactor Market Size,Share 2021: Global Industry Demand, Key Findings, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects and Growth Forecasts to 2027

Shunt Reactor Market Size research report offers the market definition, market shares, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in an extensive format. On the basis of Type, the market is further categorized into Based on the regions, Shunt Reactor Market is distributed into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The historical time period that is considered in the report is from 2016 to 2021. The base year is considered as 2021. The forecast years are 2021 to 2027.

Shunt Reactor Market Forecast provides sizing and growth opportunities for the period 2021-2027. Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market.

List Of Best KEY PLAYERS in Shunt Reactor Market Report are:-

ABB

Siemens

Crompton Greaves

GE

Zaporozhtransformator

Fuji Electric

Toshiba

Mitsubishi Electric

Nissin Electric

TBEA

Trench Group

Hilkar

Beijing Power Equipment Group

HYOSUNG

About Shunt Reactor Market:

A shunt reactor is an absorber of reactive power, thus increasing the energy efficiency of the system. It is the most compact device commonly used for reactive power compensation in long high-voltage transmission lines and in cable systems.Asia Pacific is currently the largest market for shunt reactors, followed by North America and Europe. China accounted for a majority share in the Asia Pacific region and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. In developing countries such as China and India, factors such as strong growth in the demand for electricity fueled by high levels of urbanization, industrialization, infrastructural developments, and subsequent investments in developing T&D networks, would spur the demand for shunt reactors. The figure below shows the market sizes for all the regions from 2018 to 2023.Market Analysis and Insights: Global Shunt Reactor MarketThe global Shunt Reactor market was valued at USD 2336.3 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach USD 2799.1 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% during 2021-2026.Global Shunt Reactor

Shunt Reactor Market By Type:

Oil-Immersed

Air-Core

Shunt Reactor Market By Application:

Electric Utilities

Industrial Verticals

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Shunt Reactor in these regions, from 2015 to 2027, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Shunt Reactor market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2016 to 2018, and forecast to 2027.

To understand the structure of Shunt Reactor market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Shunt Reactor manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Shunt Reactor with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Shunt Reactor submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Shunt Reactor Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Major-Type

1.4.3 Independent-Type

1.4.4 Administrator-Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Shunt Reactor Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

1.5.2 Commercial

1.5.3 Commonweal

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Shunt Reactor Market Size

2.2 Shunt Reactor Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Shunt Reactor Market Size by Regions (2016-2027)

2.2.2 Shunt Reactor Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Shunt Reactor Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Shunt Reactor Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Shunt Reactor Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Shunt Reactor Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Shunt Reactor Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Shunt Reactor Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Shunt Reactor Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Shunt Reactor Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Shunt Reactor Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

(5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11) United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America

Shunt Reactor Market Size (2016-2021)

Key Players

Shunt Reactor Market Size by Type

Shunt Reactor Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

Company Details

Company Description and Business Overview

Shunt Reactor Introduction

Revenue in Shunt Reactor Business (2016-2021)

Recent Development

13 Market Forecast 2021-2027

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2021-2027)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2027)

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Continued….

